1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth collision; Suspects in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department made two arrests of suspects involved in a deadly collision.
What we know:
The Fort Worth Police Department responded to the 5500 block of E Lancaster Avenue for an investigation call on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at around 3:07 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased victim along with a vehicle that had crashed into a building.
The Traffic Investigation Unit believes that two vehicles were traveling westbound on E. Lancaster at a high rate of speed and one of the drivers lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a bus stop and then slam into the building.
The vehicle hit three people near the bus stop.
Two suffered minor injuries.
A third victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
After a brief search, officers found both drivers and took them into custody.
22-year-old Deovion Alexand is charged with a collision involving death.
24-year-old De'tavius Hayes is charged with a collision involving death and an out-of-town warrant.
What we don't know:
The deceased victim's name has not been released.
What's next:
Fort Worth detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.