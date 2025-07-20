1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth collision; Suspects in custody

article

The Brief Fort Worth Police arrested two suspects after a high-speed collision killed one person and injured two others on Saturday. The incident involved two vehicles racing, with one losing control and crashing into a bus stop and building on E. Lancaster Avenue. The suspects arrested are 22-year-old Deovion Alexand and 24-year-old De'tavius Hayes, both charged with collision involving death.



What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Department responded to the 5500 block of E Lancaster Avenue for an investigation call on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at around 3:07 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased victim along with a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

The Traffic Investigation Unit believes that two vehicles were traveling westbound on E. Lancaster at a high rate of speed and one of the drivers lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a bus stop and then slam into the building.

The vehicle hit three people near the bus stop.

Two suffered minor injuries.

A third victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

After a brief search, officers found both drivers and took them into custody.

22-year-old Deovion Alexand is charged with a collision involving death.

24-year-old De'tavius Hayes is charged with a collision involving death and an out-of-town warrant.

What we don't know:

The deceased victim's name has not been released.

What's next:

Fort Worth detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.