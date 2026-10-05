1 dead in 18-wheeler crash on Dallas Central Expressway

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The Brief At least one person died and three others were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on southbound U.S. 75 in Dallas. The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the High Five Interchange and I-635, involving two or three vehicles. The exact cause of the crash and the condition of the three hospitalized individuals remain unknown.



At least one person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Central Expressway in Dallas.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday on southbound U.S. Highway 75 just before the High Five Interchange and Interstate 635.

According to preliminary reports, two or three vehicles collided. One of those vehicles was an 18-wheeler.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed three people were taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown.

It’s also not clear how seriously the other three people were injured.