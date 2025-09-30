1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth domestic stabbing; suspect in custody

article

The Brief A 61-year-old man, Eric Vann Morgan, was fatally stabbed in a domestic situation in west Fort Worth on Monday evening. A second victim was injured and hospitalized after Morgan allegedly stabbed them, prompting a relative (the suspect) to intervene and stab Morgan. The suspect, who is related to Morgan, is being interviewed by police, but their identity has not been released.



Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide after a man was fatally stabbed and another was injured Monday in west Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 61-year-old Eric Vann Morgan.

Fort Worth Stabbing

What we know:

Officers responded to a stabbing call near the 2800 block of Thorson Lane on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found two stabbing victims and a suspect at the scene.

Medical personnel tried to treat both victims, but Morgan died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

Detectives learned that Morgan and the second victim were fighting. Investigators believe Morgan initially stabbed the second victim multiple times. During that assault, the suspect intervened, stabbing Morgan multiple times.

Police said Morgan and the suspect are related, and the incident is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and the suspect to determine the full circumstances surrounding the stabbings.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official manner and cause of Morgan's death.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.