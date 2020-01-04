1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Arlington apartment complex

article

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Arlington.

Police were called out just after 9 p.m. for a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Greystroke Drive.

Responding officers said they found evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims on scene.

A short time later, police were told that a car arrived at Arlington Memorial Hospital with two gunshot victims.

One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Their condition is not known at this time.

Both victims are said to be men in their 20s.

Advertisement

Investigators are looking for a motive and suspect, and they have not ruled out whether drugs activity played a role in the shooting.