1 dead, 1 hospitalized after late Monday night Dallas shooting

article

The Brief A late-night shooting in Dallas left one man dead in an open field and another hospitalized. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and that a dispute escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Police have not released the identities of either victim as the homicide investigation continues.



Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Dallas that left one man dead and another hospitalized late Monday evening.

Fatal Dallas shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at 11:14 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cherry Valley Boulevard, near South Lancaster Road, following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds in an open field. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second shooting victim arrived at Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 25, located roughly three miles from the initial scene. Paramedics took the wounded man to a local hospital, where authorities expect him to recover.

Preliminary investigation indicates the two shootings are linked, according to police. Investigators believe an altercation between the two men escalated into gunfire, and detectives are exploring the possibility that the men shot each other.

No identities have been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.