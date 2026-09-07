4 teens detained after road rage dispute leads to home shooting and Fort Worth police chase

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The Brief Four teenagers were detained following a road rage incident that led to a shooting and a police chase in East Fort Worth. Suspects opened fire on family members outside a home, injuring one person with shattered glass, before fleeing and tossing a gun from the vehicle. Detectives are interviewing the four juveniles, ages 14 to 16, as the investigation remains ongoing.



Four teenagers were detained Sunday following a road rage incident that led to a shooting and a police pursuit in East Fort Worth, police said.

Road rage leads to shooting, police chase

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Thannisch Avenue at 1:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police learned that a victim had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators determined the victim was not struck by gunfire, but was instead injured by shattered glass when bullets struck the front door of a home.

Preliminary details indicate the incident began as a road rage dispute between two drivers. One driver followed the other toward their residence before suspects inside the vehicle opened fire on family members who were standing outside the home, according to police.

FLOCK used to catch suspect

Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and entered it into the FLOCK license plate reader system. Officers located the vehicle shortly after receiving a match from the network.

When officers attempted a traffic stop using emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle fled, leading police on a chase that ended near the 1900 block of Handley Ederville Road.

During the chase, officers saw at least one firearm thrown from the fleeing vehicle. A subsequent search of the car revealed two additional handguns.

Four juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 16, were taken into custody at the scene. Authorities said all four will be interviewed by detectives.

Their names and dates of birth were not released due to their ages.