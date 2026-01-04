1 dead, 1 critically injured, 1 arrested in Northwest Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A 26-year-old man is in custody facing a murder charge after a shooting early Friday morning left one person dead and another critically injured, police said.
Northwest Dallas fatal shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11800 block of High Meadow Drive at 5:10 a.m. Investigators learned two people were shot by someone they knew.
Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel pronounced 57-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
The suspect, identified as Noah Trueba, was arrested at the scene. He is currently booked into jail on a murder charge.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said if they have learned the motive behind the shooting.
What you can do:
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or via email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.