1 dead, 1 critically injured, 1 arrested in Northwest Dallas shooting

A 26-year-old man is in custody facing a murder charge after a shooting early Friday morning left one person dead and another critically injured, police said.

Northwest Dallas fatal shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11800 block of High Meadow Drive at 5:10 a.m. Investigators learned two people were shot by someone they knew.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel pronounced 57-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Noah Trueba, was arrested at the scene. He is currently booked into jail on a murder charge.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if they have learned the motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or via email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.