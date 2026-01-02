Watch: Paratrooper falls from field goal net at Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth

The Brief A paratrooper became tangled in a field goal net at a Fort Worth bowl game and fell to the field. Officials say the parachutist was not seriously hurt and walked off on his own. A Rice football player was also injured later in the game and taken to a hospital.



A paratrooper got tangled in the field goal net at a Fort Worth football bowl game and took an unpleasant fall Friday afternoon.

Sources say the parachutist is uninjured, and walked off the field on his own.

What we know:

The video, shared with FOX 4 by @StarsCountdown on X, shows the paratrooper dropping onto the field before getting caught on the field goal net.

Paratrooper falls at Armed Forces Bowl | Courtesy: @StarsCountdown

After getting caught, the man fell from what appeared to have been around 20–30 feet down to the turf.

He fell among a group of people standing on the turf below.

First Pitch confirmed that the man was unharmed in the fall.

Rice player injury

A player for the Rice University Owls, who were competing against the Texas State Bobcats, was injured and taken from the field later in the game as well.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they took the player, DB Daveon Hook, of Cibolo, to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the paratrooper was not released. No word was given on whether anyone standing nearby when he fell was affected.

Hook's injuries are unknown.