1 arrested, 1 injured in Northwest Dallas stabbing

article

The Brief One person was arrested and another was injured in a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas near Love Field. The suspect, 29-year-old Carlos Bravo Solis, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive; the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.



Dallas Police say one person has been arrested, and another person was injured in a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas.

Northwest Dallas Stabbing

What we know:

Around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 3300 block of Sheila Lane, which is just north of W. Northwest Hwy., on the north side of Love Field.

According to investigators, a man was stabbed by 29-year-old Carlos Bravo Solis.

Bravo Solis was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Bravo Solis is currently in the Dallas County Jail. A bond has not been set. His mugshot was not immediately available.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and the identity of the victim have not been released.