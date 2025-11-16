1 arrested, 1 injured in Northwest Dallas stabbing
DALLAS - Dallas Police say one person has been arrested, and another person was injured in a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas.
Northwest Dallas Stabbing
What we know:
Around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 3300 block of Sheila Lane, which is just north of W. Northwest Hwy., on the north side of Love Field.
According to investigators, a man was stabbed by 29-year-old Carlos Bravo Solis.
Bravo Solis was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Bravo Solis is currently in the Dallas County Jail. A bond has not been set. His mugshot was not immediately available.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and the identity of the victim have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.