Texas gas prices climb to nearly $1 higher than last year

The Brief The nationwide average cost of a gallon of gas is nearly $4, according to AAA. In Texas, the average has climbed to $3.62 per gallon of gas. That’s more than $1 higher than last month and nearly $1 higher than last year.



Gas prices continue to climb in Texas as the war in Iran continues.

By the numbers:

AAA reported Monday that the average cost for a gallon of gas in Texas is $3.62. That is more than $1 higher than last month and nearly $1 higher than last year.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in the Panhandle, while the most expensive fuel can be found in western, central and northeastern Texas.

Despite the spike, Texas’ average is still lower than the national average of $3.95 per gallon. That is $1.02 higher than last month and 83 cents higher than last year.

What they're saying:

According to AAA, warmer weather is leading to more time on the road and contributing to the climbing prices at the pump.

"Last week’s announcement by the White House to release 172 million barrels of oil from it strategic reserves over four months has no immediate relief on the oil market as the price for a barrel of crude continues to climb," AAA wrote in an analysis on Thursday.

(AAA / FOX Local)

Dig deeper:

On Monday morning, crude prices climbed to a peak of $101 per barrel before plummeting to $85 a barrel after reports that President Donald Trump plans to delay strikes on Iran’s power plants.