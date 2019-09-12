News
Pastor defies house arrest, holds church with 100 congregants in spite of stay-at-home order
Driver dead after crash involving DART train in Richardson
First Cowboys draft done, McCarthy set for unusual offseason
Tarrant County launches self-screening website to help people schedule COVID-19 tests
North Texas churches cautious about holding in-person services as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted
Gov. Abbott expected to release more details Monday about reopening Texas businesses
Holocaust survivor surprised outside his Dallas home on 75th anniversary of liberation
Dallas County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Personal Finance
IRS stimulus check rollout continues to be riddled with mistakes
Ilhan Omar introduces bill to cancel rent, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic
IRS glitch sends taxpayers’ stimulus checks to tax prep companies instead
TWC: 1.2 million unemployment applications filed in Texas
Proposed plan would send Americans $2,000 a month until employment returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say
People behind in child support payments may not qualify for coronavirus stimulus check
Here’s what’s in the COVID-19 stimulus bill and who qualifies to get money
The Economy
Small Business
North Richland Hills bakery hopes to get back on track after receiving PPP loan
Takeout orders not enough to keep some Dallas restaurants from closing
Dallas council approves rental relief fund, eviction pause, small businesses assistance
Colleyville businesses torn between following city or state guideline for re-opening
COVID-19 & the Economy