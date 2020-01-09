Yellowtail and Tuna Poke Bowls

Spicy Ponzu Tuna Bowl

4 oz sushi grade tuna

½ cup of cooked cauliflower rice

2 oz spicy ponzu

1 oz shelled edamame

1 oz thinly sliced red onions

1 oz thinly sliced cucumber

2 oz avocado

A handful of fresh cilantro

Combine tuna, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, edamame and avocado. Mix toppings while gradually adding in some of the spicy ponzu sauce. Place cauliflower rice in separate bowl and top with marinated mixture. Garnish with cilantro. Enjoy!

Yellowtail Tomatillo Bowl

Sauce:

3 cups roasted tomatillos

2 cups roasted shishito pepper

Handful of cilantro

¾ cup lime juice

Bowl:

4 oz sushi grade yellowtail

½ cup of cooked cauliflower rice

2 oz tomatillo sauce

1 oz sweet corn

1 oz charred green onions

1 oz micro cilantro

2 oz avocado

2 oz baked purple potatoes

Combine yellowtail, sweet corn, green onions, cilantro, avocado and potatoes. Mix toppings while gradually adding in some of the tomatillo sauce. Place cauliflower rice in separate bowl and top with marinated mixture. Enjoy!

