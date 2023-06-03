Luckys Wrappy Wrap

Zach Duckworthy from Luckys Café shows us how to celebrate National Fruits & Veggies Month.



INGREDIENTS:

Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 2 teaspoons

Zucchini, ¼" to ½" Dice 1 Ounce

Red Onion, ¼" Dice 1 Ounce

Carrots, ¼" Dice 1 Ounce

Broccoli, ¼’ Dice 1 Ounce

Black Pepper, Table Grind ¼ teaspoon

Kosher Salt ¼ teaspoon

Tomato Basil Flour Tortilla, 10" 1 Each

Mesclun Mix 2 Ounces

Black Beans, Whole, Cooked, Cold 2 Ounces

Pico de Gallo 1 Ounce

Balsamic Glaze 1 teaspoon

PROCEDURE:

1. Ladle olive oil onto the 350°F griddle or skillet.

2. Place zucchini, red onions, carrots, and broccoli on top of the olive oil, then sprinkle vegetables with black pepper and Kosher salt. Stir to cook evenly and remove from the grill when the vegetables are al dente.

3. While the vegetables are cooking, place the tomato tortilla on the 350°F griddle and heat both sides until just hot. Do not allow the tortilla to get dry and hard.

4. Place the warm tortilla on a clean and sanitized cutting board, place the mesclun mix down the middle of the tortilla, spread vegetables, then black beans, evenly on top of the mesclun mix. Top the black beans with Pico de Gallo and Balsamic Glaze. Fold one side of the tortilla over the vegetables, then the other to form a tight wrap.

5. Cut the wrap in half at an angle, and place one half on the left side of the plate pointing to the bottom center. Lean the other half on top of the first.

6. Serve immediately.



