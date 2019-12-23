Expand / Collapse search

White Bean Pork Chili

Published 
Good Day Recipes
Chef Rick Moonen from Perry's Restaurants stops by Good Day to share a recipe that's perfect for leftover pork chops.

½ lb Perry’s Famous Pork Chop leftovers, finely diced 
3 strips Bacon, cut ¼” wide 
1 tbsp. Unsalted butter
½ cup Yellow onions, finely diced 
½ cup Poblano pepper, finely diced
5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped 
1 tbsp. Oregano, chopped 
1 tbsp. Cumin powder 
7 oz. can Diced Hatch Green chiles, medium heat 
10 oz. Canellini beans 
2 cups Chicken stock 
½ tsp. Kosher salt 
½ tsp. Black pepper 

Garnishes: 
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup Crisp tortilla strips 
1 cup Red onions, finely diced 
1 cup Cilantro leaves
12 Flour tortillas, served warm on the side 

  1. In a heavy bottom pot over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the bacon and, stirring frequently, cook until it begins to brown. 
  2. Add onions, poblanos, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook until tender. 
  3. Stir in beans, canned chilis, oregano, chicken stock, and diced pork chop. Reduce heat to low and let simmer as it continues to cook for 15-20 minutes, until thick. 
  4. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, red onions, and cilantro. Serve with flour tortillas.  

Link: www.perryssteakhouse.com 