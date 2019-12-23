White Bean Pork Chili

½ lb Perry’s Famous Pork Chop leftovers, finely diced

3 strips Bacon, cut ¼” wide

1 tbsp. Unsalted butter

½ cup Yellow onions, finely diced

½ cup Poblano pepper, finely diced

5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp. Oregano, chopped

1 tbsp. Cumin powder

7 oz. can Diced Hatch Green chiles, medium heat

10 oz. Canellini beans

2 cups Chicken stock

½ tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. Black pepper

Garnishes:

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup Crisp tortilla strips

1 cup Red onions, finely diced

1 cup Cilantro leaves

12 Flour tortillas, served warm on the side

In a heavy bottom pot over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the bacon and, stirring frequently, cook until it begins to brown.

Add onions, poblanos, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook until tender.

Stir in beans, canned chilis, oregano, chicken stock, and diced pork chop. Reduce heat to low and let simmer as it continues to cook for 15-20 minutes, until thick.