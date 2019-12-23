White Bean Pork Chili
½ lb Perry’s Famous Pork Chop leftovers, finely diced
3 strips Bacon, cut ¼” wide
1 tbsp. Unsalted butter
½ cup Yellow onions, finely diced
½ cup Poblano pepper, finely diced
5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
1 tbsp. Oregano, chopped
1 tbsp. Cumin powder
7 oz. can Diced Hatch Green chiles, medium heat
10 oz. Canellini beans
2 cups Chicken stock
½ tsp. Kosher salt
½ tsp. Black pepper
Garnishes:
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup Crisp tortilla strips
1 cup Red onions, finely diced
1 cup Cilantro leaves
12 Flour tortillas, served warm on the side
- In a heavy bottom pot over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the bacon and, stirring frequently, cook until it begins to brown.
- Add onions, poblanos, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook until tender.
- Stir in beans, canned chilis, oregano, chicken stock, and diced pork chop. Reduce heat to low and let simmer as it continues to cook for 15-20 minutes, until thick.
- Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, red onions, and cilantro. Serve with flour tortillas.
Link: www.perryssteakhouse.com