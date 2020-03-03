White Bean Chicken Chili

1 T olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeno, diced (leave seeds in for more heat if preferred

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. oregano powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp guajillo chili powder

2-4 1/2 oz. green chilies, diced

2 15 oz. cans white beans, drained and gently rinsed

1 15 oz. can white corn, drained

1 roasted chicken, deboned

5 cups chicken stock

8 oz. sour cream

For garnish as desired:

Grated cheddar or Mexican cheese

Tortilla chips

Cilantro

Saute onions, jalapeno and garlic with olive oil. Add all other ingredients except sour cream and garnishes. Cook for 30 minutes over medium heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn off heat and serve in bowls topped with sour cream. Add garnishes as desired.

Link: www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com