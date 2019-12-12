Whiskey Cake Bourbon Anglaise

2 quarts Heavy Cream

1/8 cup Vanilla Paste

1/2 qt. Egg Yolks

2 cups Granulated White Sugar

1/8 cup Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup Favorite Bourbon

In a large saucepot over high heat, combine cream and vanilla paste.

Heat to scald cream. Do not bring to a boil. The cream should form a very thin skin on top.

Turn off heat once cream is scalded.

In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks and sugar. Whisk to combine.

Slowly, add 8 cups of hot cream mixture to the egg mixture while whisking.

Pour the mixing bowl of egg/hot cream mixture into the saucepot while whisking.

Reduce to low heat.

Simmer for approximately 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a plastic spatula, until mixture is thick and creamy.

Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer.

Add the vanilla extract and bourbon to the strained sauce. Whisk to combine.