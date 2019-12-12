Whiskey Cake Bourbon Anglaise
2 quarts Heavy Cream
1/8 cup Vanilla Paste
1/2 qt. Egg Yolks
2 cups Granulated White Sugar
1/8 cup Vanilla Extract
1/2 cup Favorite Bourbon
- In a large saucepot over high heat, combine cream and vanilla paste.
- Heat to scald cream. Do not bring to a boil. The cream should form a very thin skin on top.
- Turn off heat once cream is scalded.
- In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks and sugar. Whisk to combine.
- Slowly, add 8 cups of hot cream mixture to the egg mixture while whisking.
- Pour the mixing bowl of egg/hot cream mixture into the saucepot while whisking.
- Reduce to low heat.
- Simmer for approximately 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a plastic spatula, until mixture is thick and creamy.
- Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer.
- Add the vanilla extract and bourbon to the strained sauce. Whisk to combine.
- Chill rapidly.
Link: www.whiskeycake.com