Whiskey Cake Bourbon Anglaise

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Aaron Staudenmaier from Whiskey Cake Kitchen &amp; Bar stops by Good Day to make an actual whiskey cake with bourbon anglaise, toffee sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream.

2 quarts Heavy Cream 
1/8 cup Vanilla Paste
1/2 qt. Egg Yolks
2 cups Granulated White Sugar
1/8 cup Vanilla Extract
1/2 cup Favorite Bourbon

  1. In a large saucepot over high heat, combine cream and vanilla paste.
  2. Heat to scald cream.  Do not bring to a boil. The cream should form a very thin skin on top.
  3. Turn off heat once cream is scalded.
  4. In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks and sugar.  Whisk to combine.
  5. Slowly, add 8 cups of hot cream mixture to the egg mixture while whisking.
  6. Pour the mixing bowl of egg/hot cream mixture into the saucepot while whisking.
  7. Reduce to low heat.
  8. Simmer for approximately 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a plastic spatula, until mixture is thick and creamy.
  9. Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer.
  10.  Add the vanilla extract and bourbon to the strained sauce.  Whisk to combine. 
  11. Chill rapidly. 

Link: www.whiskeycake.com 