Virtual Wine Country Cooking Class and Wine Tasting

Charred Corn and Sweet Basil Soup with Spice Seared Shrimp

Serves 4-6

Soup:

2 tbsp. olive oil blend

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. chopped garlic

2 sprigs fresh thyme

½ diced yellow onion

1 cup half & half

2 diced celery ribs

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 qt. chicken stock

sea salt

2 cups corn, freshly cut off the cobb fresh ground pepper

In a soup pot over medium heat, add oil, onion, thyme, celery, garlic and bay leaf. Cook stirring until onions are translucent but not brown. Add stock and corn and simmer for around 10 minutes. dissolve corn starch in half and half and whisk into soup. Season with sea salt and fresh ground pepper Place in blender and process until smooth. Place shrimp and corn mixture in soup bowls. Pour soup over and serve.

Garnish:

4 tbsp. olive oil blend

1 tbsp. Cajun spice seasoning

4 ears fresh corn, cut off the cobb sea

salt and fresh

ground pepper

1 red bell pepper, roasted, seeded and diced

6 leaves fresh basil

12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp. butter

In a hot sauté pan, add 2 tbs olive oil blend and corn and allow to char slightly on the outside. Add bell pepper and cook until soft. Remove to mixing bowl. Season shrimp on both sides with Cajun spice. In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add remaining oil and shrimp. Cook until brown and just done. Add butter and basil and mix with charred corn.

Wood Roasted A Bar N Ranch Texas Wagyu Beef Short Rib, Yukon Potato Puree, Asparagus, Cabernet Mint Marigold Sauce

Serves 4-6

3 lbs. A Bar N ranch beef short rib

2 cloves garlic

3 tbsp. olive oil blend

2 cups cabernet

1 yellow onion, diced

2 cups beef stock

1 carrot, diced

1 cup demi-glace

2 celery ribs, diced

3 sprigs mint marigold

3 sprigs thyme

sea salt

fresh ground pepper

1 bay leaf

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Season short rib well with salt and pepper. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add oil and short rib and brown well on all sides. Remove to plate. Add onion, carrot, celery, thyme, bay leaf and garlic. Cook stirring until brown. Add cabernet and reduce by ¾th. Add stock, demi-glace and short rib. Place in oven and cook for 2 ½ hours. Remove short rib to cutting board and cut into desired portions. Strain broth into a saucepan. Add mint marigold, bring to boil and skim fat off top. Place short rib on plate with Yukon potatoes and asparagus. Drizzle with sauce, garnish and serve.

Warm Spring Blueberry, Blackberry and Walnut Crisp with Lavender Whip Whipped Cream

Serves 4-6

2 cups blueberries juice and zest of ½ lemon

2 cups blackberries ¼

tsp. cinnamon

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp. cornstarch

¼ cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and place in equal ramekins. Top with walnut topping and bake until brown. Top with lavender-infused whipped cream.

Walnut topping:

1 cup walnuts

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup rolled oats

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup flour pinch of salt

½ cup butter (soft)

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl and mix well.

