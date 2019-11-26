Turkey Rissoles

Ingredients

4 cups turkey meat, brown and white

1 cup stuffing

2 cups trimmings, potatoes, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, green beans, corn or whatever else was served

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a food processor chop all ingredients but chop separately.

Place in mixing bowl.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add eggs.

Fold together, then form into small cakes that are about three inches wide and 2 inches thick.

Cook in fry pan with small amount of oil till brown on both sides.

Serve with cranberry sauce, turkey gravy or on a bun.

When using leftover meats make sure you heat them all the way through.

