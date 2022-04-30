Cantina Laredo Top Shelf Guacamole



Ingredients Measure

Lime Fresh ½ Lime

Salt ¼ Teaspoon

Granulated Garlic ¼ Teaspoon

Avocado, Scored ½" 1 Large or 2 Mediums

Red Onions Diced 3/8" 2 Tablespoons

Jalapeño Seeded removed, diced 2 Tablespoons

Cilantro leaves, Finely chopped 2 Tablespoons

Tomatoes Fresh, Diced, 3/8" 1/3 Cup



Cut avocado in half and remove the seed. With a dinner knife score the avocado onto ½" lines turning knife long wide and cross wide to form ½’ squares. Take avocado half and place a bouillon spoon between the skin and pulp of the avocado. Remove the pulp and place onto the mixing bowl do the same with rest of the avocados.

With the two forks mash the avocados to make a chunky paste. Add the lime juice, salt, garlic, onions, jalapeños and cilantro. Mix well with rubber spatula.

Add tomatoes to guacamole and gently fold until well mixed.

Transfer the guacamole to a chilled soup bowl. Garnish with tomato wedge and serve with tortilla chips.

Makes two to three servings

