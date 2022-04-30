Top Shelf Guacamole
Cantina Laredo Top Shelf Guacamole
Ingredients Measure
Lime Fresh ½ Lime
Salt ¼ Teaspoon
Granulated Garlic ¼ Teaspoon
Avocado, Scored ½" 1 Large or 2 Mediums
Red Onions Diced 3/8" 2 Tablespoons
Jalapeño Seeded removed, diced 2 Tablespoons
Cilantro leaves, Finely chopped 2 Tablespoons
Tomatoes Fresh, Diced, 3/8" 1/3 Cup
Cut avocado in half and remove the seed. With a dinner knife score the avocado onto ½" lines turning knife long wide and cross wide to form ½’ squares. Take avocado half and place a bouillon spoon between the skin and pulp of the avocado. Remove the pulp and place onto the mixing bowl do the same with rest of the avocados.
With the two forks mash the avocados to make a chunky paste. Add the lime juice, salt, garlic, onions, jalapeños and cilantro. Mix well with rubber spatula.
Add tomatoes to guacamole and gently fold until well mixed.
Transfer the guacamole to a chilled soup bowl. Garnish with tomato wedge and serve with tortilla chips.
Makes two to three servings
