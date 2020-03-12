The Kenny’s Shepherd’s Pie

from Cheryl and Peter Kenny, KENNY Lochland's Food and Spirits

Serves 6

Use 6 individual gratin dishes, or 15 x 10” casserole. Best when made the day in advance.

Ingredients:

- 4 lbs. mince beef (lamb alternatively)

- 2 Carrots small diced (about 1 cup)

- 1 stalk celery (finely chopped)

- 1 large yellow onion(finely chopped)

- 3 sprigs of thyme

- 1 bay leaf

- 2 cloves finely minced garlic, separated

- 1 1/2 tsp. Salt, plus more to taste

- Freshly ground pepper

- 2 Tbs Vegetable oil

- 2 Tbs Tomato paste

- 3 Tbs Flour

- 4 cups beef stock

- 7 medium Yukon gold potatoes

- 1/4 cup heavy cream

- 3 Tbs unsalted Irish butter

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in Dutch oven, add mince, season with a little salt & pepper,

and brown. Remove from dish and set aside. Add remaining oil and over medium flame, add

carrots, celery, onions, and garlic. Sauté until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste

until it melts away, then stir in flour. Raise the heat to high and add stock. Bring to a boil and

reduce liquid by half, about 30 minutes. Return meat to pot, reduce heat to a simmer, and

cook an additional 15 minutes.

Meanwhile prepare potatoes. Put peeled diced potatoes plus one clove garlic in cold salted

water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Strain and mash, adding cream or milk, butter,

and salt and pepper to taste.

After meat mixture has finished cooking, allow to cool then assemble into gratin dishes or

casserole dish. Spread mashed potatoes over the top and bake in 350 degree oven for

about 30 minutes. Run under broiler an additional 2 minutes for golden brown crust.

