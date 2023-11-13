Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving sausage and sage stuffing recipe from III Forks

Sausage Sage Stuffing

III Forks shares a New Orleans-inspired stuffing to spice up the side dish menu on Thanksgiving

DALLAS - Servings: 16

1 lb  Breakfast Sausage 
1 lb  Butter, unsalted
1 ½ tsp Sage, rubbed 
2 tsp Thyme, dried leaves
1 cup  Celery, 3/8 inch dice
1 cup Yellow Onion, 3/8 inch dice
1 cup Green Onions, 3/8 inch sliced
1 Tblsp  Garlic, chopped
7 cups Chicken Broth
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Corn Bread Stuffing (12oz)
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing (12oz)

In a large braising pan over medium-high heat, brown the breakfast sausage till all cooked & rendered.

Stir in the butter, sage & thyme.  Add the celery, onions & green onions.  Stirring occasionally, sauté all together till the onions start to become translucent, approximately 4 to 5 minutes.  

Add the chicken broth and allow to come to a boil.  

Gently stir in the cornbread stuffing first followed by the other, just bringing together the hot liquid and the dry stuffing.  

Do not over mix.  Transfer to a casserole pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.