Thanksgiving sausage and sage stuffing recipe from III Forks

Sausage Sage Stuffing

Servings: 16

1 lb Breakfast Sausage

1 lb Butter, unsalted

1 ½ tsp Sage, rubbed

2 tsp Thyme, dried leaves

1 cup Celery, 3/8 inch dice

1 cup Yellow Onion, 3/8 inch dice

1 cup Green Onions, 3/8 inch sliced

1 Tblsp Garlic, chopped

7 cups Chicken Broth

1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Corn Bread Stuffing (12oz)

1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing (12oz)

In a large braising pan over medium-high heat, brown the breakfast sausage till all cooked & rendered.

Stir in the butter, sage & thyme. Add the celery, onions & green onions. Stirring occasionally, sauté all together till the onions start to become translucent, approximately 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the chicken broth and allow to come to a boil.

Gently stir in the cornbread stuffing first followed by the other, just bringing together the hot liquid and the dry stuffing.

Do not over mix. Transfer to a casserole pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.