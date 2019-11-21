Thanksgiving Pie
1 ½ cups Corn Syrup, dark
1 1/3 cups Light Brown Sugar, packed,
½ tsp Salt, iodized
½ cup Unsalted Butter, melted
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1 ½ TBSP Bourbon
5 each Whole Eggs
1 each Pie Dough, store bought, roll out variety
¼ cup Cinnamon Sugar
1 ½ cups Pecan Pieces
- Use a wire whisk to combine corn syrup, brown sugar, salt, butter, vanilla, bourbon and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Set filling aside.
- Unroll pie crust and evenly spread cinnamon sugar on top. Roll from bottom to top into a tight log.
- Place log in freezer for 10 minutes to firm up.
- Remove from freezer and cut into 1 inch thick disks.
- Press disks into a lightly sprayed pie dish. Make sure all disks are touching and there are no gaps.
- Pour 1 ½ cups of pecans into the bottom of the pie shell and cover with pie filling.
- Bake in a 300 degree oven for 1 ½ hours or until pie is set
- Pie will have a slight jiggle but not be liquidy when set. Let cool to room temp and chill in cooler for at least 4 hours before cutting.
