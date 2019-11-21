Thanksgiving Pie

Expand / Collapse search

Pastry Chef Sarah Lewis from The Ranch at Las Colinas shares the recipe for a pecan pie with a cinnamon roll crust.

1 ½ cups Corn Syrup, dark
1 1/3 cups Light Brown Sugar, packed,
½ tsp Salt, iodized
½ cup Unsalted Butter, melted
1 tsp  Vanilla Extract
1 ½ TBSP Bourbon
5 each Whole Eggs

1 each Pie Dough, store bought, roll out variety
¼ cup Cinnamon Sugar 

1 ½ cups Pecan Pieces

  1. Use a wire whisk to combine corn syrup, brown sugar, salt, butter, vanilla, bourbon and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Set filling aside.
  2. Unroll pie crust and evenly spread cinnamon sugar on top. Roll from bottom to top into a tight log.
  3. Place log in freezer for 10 minutes to firm up.
  4. Remove from freezer and cut into 1 inch thick disks.
  5. Press disks into a lightly sprayed pie dish. Make sure all disks are touching and there are no gaps.
  6. Pour 1 ½ cups of pecans into the bottom of the pie shell and cover with pie filling.
  7. Bake in a 300 degree oven for 1 ½ hours or until pie is set
  8. Pie will have a slight jiggle but not be liquidy when set. Let cool to room temp and chill in cooler for at least 4 hours before cutting.

 Link: www.theranchlc.com