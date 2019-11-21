Thanksgiving Pie

1 ½ cups Corn Syrup, dark

1 1/3 cups Light Brown Sugar, packed,

½ tsp Salt, iodized

½ cup Unsalted Butter, melted

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 ½ TBSP Bourbon

5 each Whole Eggs

1 each Pie Dough, store bought, roll out variety

¼ cup Cinnamon Sugar

1 ½ cups Pecan Pieces

Use a wire whisk to combine corn syrup, brown sugar, salt, butter, vanilla, bourbon and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Set filling aside.

Unroll pie crust and evenly spread cinnamon sugar on top. Roll from bottom to top into a tight log.

Place log in freezer for 10 minutes to firm up.

Remove from freezer and cut into 1 inch thick disks.

Press disks into a lightly sprayed pie dish. Make sure all disks are touching and there are no gaps.

Pour 1 ½ cups of pecans into the bottom of the pie shell and cover with pie filling.

Bake in a 300 degree oven for 1 ½ hours or until pie is set