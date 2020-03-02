Texas Chili Frito Pie

Serves 4



3 lbs Ground Chuck & Sirlion Mix

1 small diced Yellow Onions

3 small cans diced tomatoes

3 chipotle embasa peppers, diced and seeded. Note: these typically come canned

1/4 cup chili powder

2 Tbs Chipotle Powder

1 Tbs ground Cayenne Pepper

1 qt Beef Stock

Kosher Salt to taste

8 oz Fritos

8 oz shedded Cheddar

8 oz finely diced red onion



In a large stockpot, sautee diced onions, add beef. Cook beef and drain off residual fat.

Add Chipotle embasa peppers and add all dry spices to meat and stir thoroughly. Once again, skim fat off the top.

Add beef stock and simmer for 20 minutes.

Then add tomatoes and simmer for 45 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste.



To complete the Frito Pie, add two ounces of Fritos to the bottom of the bowl. Cover Fritos with some of the shredded cheddar and a little onion. Add 5 oz. chili on top and then place the rest of the cheese and onions on top.

Link: didisdowntown.com