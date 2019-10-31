Expand / Collapse search

Texas Beef Eyeballs with Boneyard Gravy

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Makes 80, 1 oz Balls

Meat Mixture
3 Whole Eggs
1 ½ Cups Panko
½ Cup Ketchup
¼ Cup Dry Mustard
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
¼ Cup Demi-Glace or Beef Base
Salt and Pepper to taste
5 Pounds Ground Beef

2 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

Gravy
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
3 Cups Onion, thin julienne
¼ Cup Rosemary, chopped fine
3 Pounds Mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, sliced
2 Quarts, Beef Stock
¼ Cup Ketchup
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire
1 Tablespoon Corn Starch Slurry

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the meat mixture ingredients.    Knead until well combined.  
  2. In a medium sauté pan, over medium-high heat, make 1 small, 1oz patty and cook to taste seasoning.  
  3. Divide meat mixture into 80, 1-ounce balls.  Transfer to a sheet pan and refrigerate for 1 hour to set up.
  4. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  5. Place meatballs in oven, bake for 8 minutes, until fully cooked.  Remove from oven and drain excess fat.
  6. In a large sauté pan, over medium-high heat, add the oil and the onions.  Cook the onions, while stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes.  Add the rosemary and cook for 1 minute.  Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, while stirring.  Add the beef stock, ketchup, and Worcestershire.  Bring to a boil, reduce liquid by half, stir in the corn starch slurry.  Continue to cook 2 minutes until thickened.
  7. Return the meatballs to the gravy, spoon the gravy over the top and simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. 
  8. Transfer to a casserole dish or just snack on them out of the pan.                           

