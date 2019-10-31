Texas Beef Eyeballs with Boneyard Gravy

Makes 80, 1 oz Balls

Meat Mixture

3 Whole Eggs

1 ½ Cups Panko

½ Cup Ketchup

¼ Cup Dry Mustard

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

¼ Cup Demi-Glace or Beef Base

Salt and Pepper to taste

5 Pounds Ground Beef

2 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

Gravy

3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

3 Cups Onion, thin julienne

¼ Cup Rosemary, chopped fine

3 Pounds Mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, sliced

2 Quarts, Beef Stock

¼ Cup Ketchup

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire

1 Tablespoon Corn Starch Slurry

In a large mixing bowl, combine the meat mixture ingredients. Knead until well combined.

In a medium sauté pan, over medium-high heat, make 1 small, 1oz patty and cook to taste seasoning.

Divide meat mixture into 80, 1-ounce balls. Transfer to a sheet pan and refrigerate for 1 hour to set up.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place meatballs in oven, bake for 8 minutes, until fully cooked. Remove from oven and drain excess fat.

In a large sauté pan, over medium-high heat, add the oil and the onions. Cook the onions, while stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the rosemary and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, while stirring. Add the beef stock, ketchup, and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil, reduce liquid by half, stir in the corn starch slurry. Continue to cook 2 minutes until thickened.

Return the meatballs to the gravy, spoon the gravy over the top and simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.