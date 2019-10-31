Texas Beef Eyeballs with Boneyard Gravy
Makes 80, 1 oz Balls
Meat Mixture
3 Whole Eggs
1 ½ Cups Panko
½ Cup Ketchup
¼ Cup Dry Mustard
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
¼ Cup Demi-Glace or Beef Base
Salt and Pepper to taste
5 Pounds Ground Beef
2 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil
Gravy
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
3 Cups Onion, thin julienne
¼ Cup Rosemary, chopped fine
3 Pounds Mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, sliced
2 Quarts, Beef Stock
¼ Cup Ketchup
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire
1 Tablespoon Corn Starch Slurry
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the meat mixture ingredients. Knead until well combined.
- In a medium sauté pan, over medium-high heat, make 1 small, 1oz patty and cook to taste seasoning.
- Divide meat mixture into 80, 1-ounce balls. Transfer to a sheet pan and refrigerate for 1 hour to set up.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Place meatballs in oven, bake for 8 minutes, until fully cooked. Remove from oven and drain excess fat.
- In a large sauté pan, over medium-high heat, add the oil and the onions. Cook the onions, while stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the rosemary and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, while stirring. Add the beef stock, ketchup, and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil, reduce liquid by half, stir in the corn starch slurry. Continue to cook 2 minutes until thickened.
- Return the meatballs to the gravy, spoon the gravy over the top and simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Transfer to a casserole dish or just snack on them out of the pan.
