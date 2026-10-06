Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' filming season three at TCU this week

The Brief Taylor Sheridan's series "Landman" is filming its third season at TCU this week. Nearly 30 students are shadowing the crew, and 30 cheerleaders will participate in the production. The show has filmed on the Fort Worth campus during all three of its seasons.



Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is filming at TCU this week for season three.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Mark Collie, Mustafa Speaks, Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez and Colm Feore attend the "Landman" S2 SAG Event in LA at Autry Museum of the American West on February 12, 2026 in Los A Expand

What we know:

Nearly 30 students will shadow the production crew during the shoot.

As part of a storyline involving Michelle Randolph's character, Ainsley Norris, who is a TCU cheerleader, around 30 TCU cheerleaders will participate in the production.

Landman, written by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, follows the lives of billionaires in the West Texas oil business as oil rigs begin to boom.

The backstory:

"Landman" has filmed at TCU in each of its three seasons, with some students and faculty serving as background actors in the show. Each season, TCU students have shadowed the production to get an inside look at how the show is made.

What we don't know:

While it is confirmed that filming is happening on campus this week, exact dates for the remainder of the season's production schedule have not been released.