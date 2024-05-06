Tacodeli carne asada recipe

Tacodeli chef and founder Roberto Espinosa stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share the recipe for the restaurant's May special – crane asada.

Tacodeli has three Dallas locations and one coming to Fort Worth soon. It's the restaurant's 25th anniversary.

Carne Asada

2 LBS Diced Sirlion

2 teaspoons Black Pepper, course

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons Paprika

2 1/2 ounces Canola Oil

Trim any excess fat from the sirloin and cut it into 3/4-inch cubes.

Combine the salt, paprika, and pepper and rub into the meat to coat all pieces.

Add the oil to the meat and mix in to cover all the diced meat.

Let the meat sit with marinade for 1 hour before cooking.

After the meat has been marinated, cook in a hot cast iron pan on medium-high heat, giving a good sear on one side, stir to cook all pieces completely.

