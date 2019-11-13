Sunday’s Deviled Eggs

from Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse

Deviled Eggs (12 each)

Eggs 6 Each

Water As Needed

Kosher Salt 1 TBSP

Mayonnaise ¼ cup

Dijon Mustard 1 TBSP

Paprika ¼ tsp.

Cayenne 1/8 tsp

Black Pepper ¼ tsp

Paprika (or Smoked Paprika) To Garnish

Chopped Parsley To Garnish



Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with enough water that there is 1 ½ inches of water above the eggs. Heat on high until water begins to boil, then cover, turn the heat to low, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and leave covered for 10 minutes. Then rinse under cold water continuously for 1 minute.

Carefully peel shell away from egg and rinse under cold water. Gently dry with paper towels. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise, removing yolks to a medium bowl and place the whites on a serving platter. Mash the yolks into a fine crumble using a fork. Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, paprika, cayenne, and black pepper.

Advertisement

Place the egg yolk mixture into a piping bag or Ziploc bag and make a small cut to corner of bag. Pipe mixture into the hardboiled egg whites. Place the deviled eggs on desired platter. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley.

Pork Belly

1 ½ lb pork belly, raw and unsmoked

Kosher Salt

Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

Olive Oil

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Score the skin and fat of the pork butt with a sharp knife into rows about 1” apart.

3. Rub with olive oil and season liberally with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

4. Place pork belly on a rack on a sheet tray, skin side up.

5. Roast in oven for approximately 2 hours, depending on the thickness. Roast until skin is golden brown and internal temperature to 195-200 degrees.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to rest before slicing.

7. Once cooled, slice pork belly & place atop composed deviled egg.