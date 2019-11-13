Expand / Collapse search

Sunday’s Deviled Eggs

A tasty appetizer from the new Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse.

from Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse 

Deviled Eggs (12 each)

Eggs            6 Each
Water            As Needed
Kosher Salt        1 TBSP

Mayonnaise        ¼ cup
Dijon Mustard    1 TBSP
Paprika        ¼ tsp.
Cayenne         1/8 tsp
Black Pepper        ¼ tsp

Paprika (or Smoked Paprika)    To Garnish
Chopped Parsley            To Garnish


Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with enough water that there is 1 ½ inches of water above the eggs.  Heat on high until water begins to boil, then cover, turn the heat to low, and cook for 1 minute.  Remove from heat and leave covered for 10 minutes.  Then rinse under cold water continuously for 1 minute.

Carefully peel shell away from egg and rinse under cold water.  Gently dry with paper towels.  Slice the eggs in half lengthwise, removing yolks to a medium bowl and place the whites on a serving platter.  Mash the yolks into a fine crumble using a fork.  Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, paprika, cayenne, and black pepper.

Place the egg yolk mixture into a piping bag or Ziploc bag and make a small cut to corner of bag.  Pipe mixture into the hardboiled egg whites.  Place the deviled eggs on desired platter.  Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley.

Pork Belly 

1 ½ lb pork belly, raw and unsmoked 
Kosher Salt
Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
Olive Oil 

1.    Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2.    Score the skin and fat of the pork butt with a sharp knife into rows about 1” apart.
3.    Rub with olive oil and season liberally with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
4.    Place pork belly on a rack on a sheet tray, skin side up.
5.    Roast in oven for approximately 2 hours, depending on the thickness.  Roast until skin is golden brown and internal temperature to 195-200 degrees.
6.    Remove from the oven and allow to rest before slicing.
7.    Once cooled, slice pork belly & place atop composed deviled egg. 