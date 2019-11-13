Sunday’s Deviled Eggs
from Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse
Deviled Eggs (12 each)
Eggs 6 Each
Water As Needed
Kosher Salt 1 TBSP
Mayonnaise ¼ cup
Dijon Mustard 1 TBSP
Paprika ¼ tsp.
Cayenne 1/8 tsp
Black Pepper ¼ tsp
Paprika (or Smoked Paprika) To Garnish
Chopped Parsley To Garnish
Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with enough water that there is 1 ½ inches of water above the eggs. Heat on high until water begins to boil, then cover, turn the heat to low, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and leave covered for 10 minutes. Then rinse under cold water continuously for 1 minute.
Carefully peel shell away from egg and rinse under cold water. Gently dry with paper towels. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise, removing yolks to a medium bowl and place the whites on a serving platter. Mash the yolks into a fine crumble using a fork. Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, paprika, cayenne, and black pepper.
Place the egg yolk mixture into a piping bag or Ziploc bag and make a small cut to corner of bag. Pipe mixture into the hardboiled egg whites. Place the deviled eggs on desired platter. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley.
Pork Belly
1 ½ lb pork belly, raw and unsmoked
Kosher Salt
Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
Olive Oil
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Score the skin and fat of the pork butt with a sharp knife into rows about 1” apart.
3. Rub with olive oil and season liberally with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
4. Place pork belly on a rack on a sheet tray, skin side up.
5. Roast in oven for approximately 2 hours, depending on the thickness. Roast until skin is golden brown and internal temperature to 195-200 degrees.
6. Remove from the oven and allow to rest before slicing.
7. Once cooled, slice pork belly & place atop composed deviled egg.