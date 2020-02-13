Expand / Collapse search

Stuffed Mushrooms with Herb Gratin Butter

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Courtland Reiley from Maggiano's Little Italy shares a stuffed mushroom recipe for your Valentine's Day dinner out or at home.

Garlic Cloves, chopped - ½ cup 
Whole Butter (unsalted) – 2 Lbs 
Kosher Salt – 1 Tbsp
Black Pepper, fresh cracked – 1 tsp 
Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese – ½ cup
 Parmesan Cheese – ¼ cup
Lemon Juice – 1 oz volume 
Sage, chopped – ¼ oz scaled 
Parsley, chopped – ¼ oz scaled 
Basil, chopped – ¼ oz scaled 
Spinach, chopped – 5 oz scaled 
Panko Breadcrumbs – ½ Lb
Large Cremini Mushrooms (silver dollar size) - 80 each 
Paprika – as needed

Herbed Breadcrumbs

  1. In a mixing bowl, add chopped sage, parsley, basil, spinach, and panko.
  2. Mix until incorporated. 

Herb Gratin Butter

  1. In a table top mixer, using a paddle attachment, add; garlic, butter, salt and pepper. Whip on speed 2 until fluffy, approximately 8 minutes.
  2. To whipped garlic butter, add cheese and lemon juice. Mix on speed 2 until ingredients are incorporated. Approximately 3 minutes.
  3. On a cutting board, add sage, parsley, and basil and chop into ¼” x ¼” pieces.
  4. On a cutting board, add spinach and chop into 1–1½ inch pieces.
  5. Decrease mixer speed to speed To whipped butter mix, add a third of the herbed breadcrumb mix. Mix until just incorporated, approximately 20 seconds.
  6. Stop mixer and scrape sides of bowl down. Repeat two more times until all of herbed breadcrumb mixture is used.

Stuffed Mushrooms

  1. Place the mushrooms onto a baking sheet tray with bottoms facing up and stems removed.
  2. Place ½ ounce of herb gratin butter in each mushroom cap, then dust with paprika.
  3. Bake mushrooms in a preheated 450°F oven for 5 minutes until an internal temperature of 165°F is achieved.
  4. Garnish with fresh lemons and chopped parsley and serve 

Link: www.Maggianos.com