Stuffed Mushrooms with Herb Gratin Butter

Garlic Cloves, chopped - ½ cup

Whole Butter (unsalted) – 2 Lbs

Kosher Salt – 1 Tbsp

Black Pepper, fresh cracked – 1 tsp

Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese – ½ cup

Parmesan Cheese – ¼ cup

Lemon Juice – 1 oz volume

Sage, chopped – ¼ oz scaled

Parsley, chopped – ¼ oz scaled

Basil, chopped – ¼ oz scaled

Spinach, chopped – 5 oz scaled

Panko Breadcrumbs – ½ Lb

Large Cremini Mushrooms (silver dollar size) - 80 each

Paprika – as needed

Herbed Breadcrumbs

In a mixing bowl, add chopped sage, parsley, basil, spinach, and panko.

Herb Gratin Butter

In a table top mixer, using a paddle attachment, add; garlic, butter, salt and pepper. Whip on speed 2 until fluffy, approximately 8 minutes.

To whipped garlic butter, add cheese and lemon juice. Mix on speed 2 until ingredients are incorporated. Approximately 3 minutes.

On a cutting board, add sage, parsley, and basil and chop into ¼” x ¼” pieces.

On a cutting board, add spinach and chop into 1–1½ inch pieces.

Decrease mixer speed to speed To whipped butter mix, add a third of the herbed breadcrumb mix. Mix until just incorporated, approximately 20 seconds.