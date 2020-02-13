Stuffed Mushrooms with Herb Gratin Butter
Garlic Cloves, chopped - ½ cup
Whole Butter (unsalted) – 2 Lbs
Kosher Salt – 1 Tbsp
Black Pepper, fresh cracked – 1 tsp
Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese – ½ cup
Parmesan Cheese – ¼ cup
Lemon Juice – 1 oz volume
Sage, chopped – ¼ oz scaled
Parsley, chopped – ¼ oz scaled
Basil, chopped – ¼ oz scaled
Spinach, chopped – 5 oz scaled
Panko Breadcrumbs – ½ Lb
Large Cremini Mushrooms (silver dollar size) - 80 each
Paprika – as needed
Herbed Breadcrumbs
- In a mixing bowl, add chopped sage, parsley, basil, spinach, and panko.
- Mix until incorporated.
Herb Gratin Butter
- In a table top mixer, using a paddle attachment, add; garlic, butter, salt and pepper. Whip on speed 2 until fluffy, approximately 8 minutes.
- To whipped garlic butter, add cheese and lemon juice. Mix on speed 2 until ingredients are incorporated. Approximately 3 minutes.
- On a cutting board, add sage, parsley, and basil and chop into ¼” x ¼” pieces.
- On a cutting board, add spinach and chop into 1–1½ inch pieces.
- Decrease mixer speed to speed To whipped butter mix, add a third of the herbed breadcrumb mix. Mix until just incorporated, approximately 20 seconds.
- Stop mixer and scrape sides of bowl down. Repeat two more times until all of herbed breadcrumb mixture is used.
Stuffed Mushrooms
- Place the mushrooms onto a baking sheet tray with bottoms facing up and stems removed.
- Place ½ ounce of herb gratin butter in each mushroom cap, then dust with paprika.
- Bake mushrooms in a preheated 450°F oven for 5 minutes until an internal temperature of 165°F is achieved.
- Garnish with fresh lemons and chopped parsley and serve
