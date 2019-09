Celebrate National Fajita Day with this marinade recipe from On The Border.



Soy Pineapple Marinade

¾ cup Water

¾ cup Soy

¾ cup Pineapple juice

2 oz Lime Juice

1 tsp Garlic

Yields 2 ½ cups.

Marinate for 3 ½ hours with 1 ½ cup of marinade mixed with the meat.

LINK: www.ontheborder.com