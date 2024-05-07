Sonoma goat cheese ravioli recipe from Ocean Prime

Chef Charlie Tkacik from Ocean Prime stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make one of the restaurant's most popular dishes.

Ocean Prime has a new lineup of weekly happenings from all-day happy hour in the lounge on Monday to $2 raw oysters on Friday.

Every day is something fun at the restaurant located across from the Crescent Hotel on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas.

Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli

For the Filling

2.2 lb Goat Cheese

2 fresh eggs

¼ cup basil

2 tsp Garlic, peeled and minced

1.5 tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp White Pepper

Pull goat cheese out at room temp and allow to soften for 30 to 60 minutes.

Remove stems from basil, lay 4 or 5 leaves on top of each other, roll up and slice into chiffonade.

Combine cheese, basil, egg, and garlic in a kitchen aide mixer.

Season to taste, and place in a plastic pastry bag.

Ravioli Prep

Wonton skins

Goat Cheese Raviloi Filling

1 cup cold water

Lay wonton skin on a dry cutting board, and pipe 1 tbsp of filling onto center.

Brush edges of wonton with cold water and fold in half from corner to corner, making a right triangle.

Press all edges to ensure a tight seal.

Dip one of the corners in the water, and holding ravioli in both hands, with the long side facing you, pull the corners back and join them so that the bottom of one of the corners is on top of the other. Press to seal.

Lay on a parchment lined sheet tray and hold in walk-in uncovered so that they can dry out (they retain their shape this way).

Ravioli Dish

6 pieces, Ravioli

1 tbsp oil

¼ oz Mushroom Shiitake, Julienned

1 tbsp Sundried Tomato, Julienned

3 oz white wine garlic sauce

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp white pepper

¼ tsp Basil, Chiffonade

¼ tsp truffle oil

1 tsp goat cheese

¼ tsp chives, minced

Cook ravioli in rapidly boiling salted water until they float and the wonton wrapper is fully cooked where the corners come together and overlap to form the ravioli.

Once ravioli is about half cooked, add white wine garlic to a small saute pan, bring to a boil and immediately mount with butter.

Once the sauce slightly reduces and emulsifies, add sundried tomatoes and shiitake mushrooms.

Remove from heat and add drained ravioli, season to taste with kosher salt and white pepper.

Arrange ravioli around the bottom of a hot large pasta bowl with the tips up.

Top ravioli with the sauce and garnish with truffle oil, goat cheese, basil and chives (keep garnish within the center of the raviolis).

LINK: www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/dallas/