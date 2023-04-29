Shrimp and Cheese Fondue for Flaming Fajitas
Ingredients
1 Cups – Milk
1 Tbsp – Seafood Base
1 Tbsp – Hot sauce
1 oz - Cotija Cheese
1 Cups - Heavy Cream
1 oz - Corn Starch
16 oz – Shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
1 lb. – 31/40 Shrimp
As Needed - Salt & Pepper
1. Measure milk, seafood base, hot sauce, and cotija cheese into blender cup and blend for 30 seconds until smooth.
2. Place blended mixture into a sauce pan and heat on high until simmering.
3. In a small bowl, combine heavy cream and corn starch, then mix well until all corn starch is dissolved.
4. Once the mixture in your pan begins to simmer, add corn starch mixture, and combine well with a whip.
5. Return to a simmer then slowly add grated cheese, in small amounts while mixing constantly with a whip until the cheese dissolves, then add more until all cheese has been incorporated.
6. Continue to heat until mixture begins to simmer and thins to you desired consistency. Should be between 160F-180F.
7. In a separate pan, add a small amount of oil and heat.
8. Add salt and pepper and sauté shrimp until they turn light pink.
9. Drain excess oil from shrimp, then add to fondue.
10. Enjoy!!