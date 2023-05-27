

May Dragon Sesame Chicken

Restaurant will have booth at Taste Addison June 2 & 3, 2023



Ingredients

2/3 lb. Boneless chicken cut into approx. 3/4 inch x 1 1/4 inch strips.

Marinade with 1 whole well beaten egg and coat with 3 tablespoons of cornstarch powder.

1/3 cup unseasoned clear chicken broth

Salad oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch water (mix 1 part cornstarch powder and 1 part water)

4 drops sesame oil

1 tablespoon sautéed sesame seeds

1 tablespoon Dry Sherry

Spice A

1 1/2 tablespoons dried orange peel pieces 7 pieces dried hot pepper

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

2 tablespoons chopped green onion (white part only)

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

Spice B

1 tablespoon white vinegar 2 1/2 tablespoons Kikkoman soy sauce

3 1/2 tablespoons sugar

Procedures

Heat wok until smoke rises. Add oil and bring to 350 degrees. Add chicken. Fry for 3 minutes until crispy. Take out and drain oil. Add 1 tablespoon oil. Sautee spice A for 2 seconds. Add dried sherry chicken broth then spice B. While broth is boiling, add cornstarch water slowly and keep stirring until sauce reaches desired thickness. Place chicken in wok. Stir well for 15 seconds. Place sesame oil on chicken. Dish out and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

