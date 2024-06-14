Seared ribeye steak recipe from III Forks

How about steak for Father's Day?

Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks in Frisco stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a seared ribeye steak with bourbon tarragon butter sauce.

Iron Skillet Seared Deconstructed Ribeye Steak

Yield: 2 to 4 servings

2 each 20oz Choice Ribeye Steaks, 1 ½ inch thick

2 slices Smoked Bacon, thick cut

Bamboo Skewers

4 tsp Kosher Salt

3 tsp Coarse Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Butter, unsalted

Place the Ribeye steaks out on the counter to get it close to room temperature, approximately 15 minutes.

With a boning knife, separate the spinalis lip muscle from the eye of the rib. Trim off any access fat.

Roll up the spinalis muscles like a cinnamon roll and snuggly wrap the outside with the smoked bacon and skewer them to hold the bacon and meat in place.

Preheat a seasoned cast iron skillet on the stove at medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Needs to be extremely hot.

Season the Spinalis & Ribeye Filet steaks with the salt & pepper on each side, evenly disbursed.

Place the 2 Tblsp on butter in the bottom of the skillet then gently place the seasoned steak into the hot skillet, falling away from you.

Sear for 2 minutes and then turn all the steaks over. Place into a preheated 350-degree convection oven for 4 minutes. This is for medium rare. Add an extra minute if more medium is desired.

Quickly remove from the skillet onto a platter to rest on the counter for 6-8 minutes.

Top with the softened Bourbon Tarragon Butter to allow it to melt slowly over the steaks before service. Serve warm.

Bourbon Tarragon Butter

½ cup Unsalted Butter, soften at room temperature

1 clove Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Pasley, fresh chopped fine

2 tsp Tarragon, fresh chopped fine

1 Tbsp Bourbon

½ tsp Worcestershire Sauce

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Pinch Black Pepper, course ground

Place the room-temperature softened butter in a small bowl.

Combine the remaining ingredients and mash them all together with the back tines of a fork till well blended.

Save till ribeye steaks are cooked and resting.

LINK: www.3forks.com