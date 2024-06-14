Seared ribeye steak recipe from III Forks
DALLAS - How about steak for Father's Day?
Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks in Frisco stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a seared ribeye steak with bourbon tarragon butter sauce.
Iron Skillet Seared Deconstructed Ribeye Steak
Yield: 2 to 4 servings
2 each 20oz Choice Ribeye Steaks, 1 ½ inch thick
2 slices Smoked Bacon, thick cut
Bamboo Skewers
4 tsp Kosher Salt
3 tsp Coarse Ground Black Pepper
2 Tbsp Butter, unsalted
Place the Ribeye steaks out on the counter to get it close to room temperature, approximately 15 minutes.
With a boning knife, separate the spinalis lip muscle from the eye of the rib. Trim off any access fat.
Roll up the spinalis muscles like a cinnamon roll and snuggly wrap the outside with the smoked bacon and skewer them to hold the bacon and meat in place.
Preheat a seasoned cast iron skillet on the stove at medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Needs to be extremely hot.
Season the Spinalis & Ribeye Filet steaks with the salt & pepper on each side, evenly disbursed.
Place the 2 Tblsp on butter in the bottom of the skillet then gently place the seasoned steak into the hot skillet, falling away from you.
Sear for 2 minutes and then turn all the steaks over. Place into a preheated 350-degree convection oven for 4 minutes. This is for medium rare. Add an extra minute if more medium is desired.
Quickly remove from the skillet onto a platter to rest on the counter for 6-8 minutes.
Top with the softened Bourbon Tarragon Butter to allow it to melt slowly over the steaks before service. Serve warm.
Bourbon Tarragon Butter
½ cup Unsalted Butter, soften at room temperature
1 clove Garlic, minced
1 Tbsp Pasley, fresh chopped fine
2 tsp Tarragon, fresh chopped fine
1 Tbsp Bourbon
½ tsp Worcestershire Sauce
½ tsp Kosher Salt
Pinch Black Pepper, course ground
Place the room-temperature softened butter in a small bowl.
Combine the remaining ingredients and mash them all together with the back tines of a fork till well blended.
Save till ribeye steaks are cooked and resting.
