Seared Chili Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Shrimp Al Pastor
1 oz dried guajillo peppers (seeds removed)
½ cup water
¼ cup achiote
¼ cup chipotle peppers in adobo
2 Tbsp chopped garlic
1 Tbsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp honey
lbs 31/40 shrimp
- Place dried guajillos and water into a small saute pan, cover, and cook on low heat until peppers are soft. You may adjust water as needed.
- Once soft, place the peppers into a blender cup with Achiote, Chipotle Peppers in Adobo, Chopped Garlic, Kosher salt, and Honey.
- Blend until smooth with no pieces. (if too thick to blend fully add a tbsp of water at a time until it thins enough to blend.)
- While the marinade is blending, peel and devein your shrimp, being sure to remove the tail.
- Once marinade is complete add shrimp and marinade to a bowl and mix until shirmp are evenly coated.
- Place the bowl into the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least 4 hours.
- Place a small amount of oil into your saute pan and heat on medium heat.
- Once your pan and oil are hot, add your shrimp and sear until cooked.
Chipotle Crema
1 cups mayonnaise
¾ cup sour cream
2 tbsp of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (blended together)
2 tbsp lime juice
3 fl oz. olive oil
1 tsp salt
- Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend smooth.
Roasted Corn Pico
Advertisement
3 cups corn kernels
½ cup diced red bell pepper
½ tsp minced jalapeno
½ cup diced poblano pepper
¼ cup diced red onion
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¾ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp red wine vinegar
¾ tsp lime juice
- Coat sauté pan with a thin layer of oil, the heat. Once hot spread 2 cups of corn kernels over the pan.
- Toast for 1 to 2 minutes then toss and continue to roast for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan and place into the refrigerator to cool.
- Once roasted corn has cooled place into a mixing bowl with 1 cup of unroasted corn. Add all other ingredients to the mixing bowl and mix well. Serve.
Length: Approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds long (this goes really fast!)
Link: www.UncleJulios.com