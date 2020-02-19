Seared Chili Shrimp Burrito Bowl

1 oz dried guajillo peppers (seeds removed)

½ cup water

¼ cup achiote

¼ cup chipotle peppers in adobo

2 Tbsp chopped garlic

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp honey

lbs 31/40 shrimp

Place dried guajillos and water into a small saute pan, cover, and cook on low heat until peppers are soft. You may adjust water as needed.

Once soft, place the peppers into a blender cup with Achiote, Chipotle Peppers in Adobo, Chopped Garlic, Kosher salt, and Honey.

Blend until smooth with no pieces. (if too thick to blend fully add a tbsp of water at a time until it thins enough to blend.)

While the marinade is blending, peel and devein your shrimp, being sure to remove the tail.

Once marinade is complete add shrimp and marinade to a bowl and mix until shirmp are evenly coated.

Place the bowl into the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least 4 hours.

Place a small amount of oil into your saute pan and heat on medium heat.