Seared Chili Shrimp Burrito Bowl

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Try these burrito bowls for lunch... or maybe dinner. Fernando Varela from Uncle Julio's shares the recipe for a seared chili shrimp bowl.

Shrimp Al Pastor 

1 oz dried guajillo peppers (seeds removed)
½ cup water
¼ cup achiote
¼ cup chipotle peppers in adobo
2 Tbsp chopped garlic
1 Tbsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp honey
lbs 31/40 shrimp

  • Place dried guajillos and water into a small saute pan, cover, and cook on low heat until peppers are soft.  You may adjust water as needed. 
  • Once soft, place the peppers into a blender cup with Achiote, Chipotle Peppers in Adobo, Chopped Garlic, Kosher salt, and Honey.
  • Blend until smooth with no pieces.  (if too thick to blend fully add a tbsp of water at a time until it thins enough to blend.)  
  • While the marinade is blending, peel and devein your shrimp, being sure to remove the tail.
  • Once marinade is complete add shrimp and marinade to a bowl and mix until shirmp are evenly coated. 
  • Place the bowl into the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least 4 hours.
  • Place a small amount of oil into your saute pan and heat on medium heat.
  • Once your pan and oil are hot, add your shrimp and sear until cooked.  

Chipotle Crema  

1 cups mayonnaise
¾ cup sour cream
2 tbsp of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (blended together)
2 tbsp lime juice 
3 fl oz. olive oil 
1 tsp salt

  • Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend smooth.

Roasted Corn Pico

3 cups corn kernels
½ cup diced red bell pepper
½ tsp minced jalapeno
½ cup diced poblano pepper
¼ cup diced red onion
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¾ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp red wine vinegar
¾ tsp lime juice

  • Coat sauté pan with a thin layer of oil, the heat. Once hot spread 2 cups of corn kernels over the pan.
  • Toast for 1 to 2 minutes then toss and continue to roast for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan and place into the refrigerator to cool.  
  • Once roasted corn has cooled place into a mixing bowl with 1 cup of unroasted corn. Add all other ingredients to the mixing bowl and mix well. Serve. 

Link: www.UncleJulios.com