Scallop, Shishito, Butternut Squash
4-6 Oz Sea Scallop
2 fl oz brown butter butternut squash puree
1 ½ oz blistered shishito peppers
2 tbsp Charred Chili aioli
1 tbsp kabayaki sauce
To Taste: olive oil, butter, shaved easter egg radish, chiffonade Thai basil, salt, lime juice
- Lightly season scallops with a couple drops of olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Pan sear for a minute, turn over and finish in oven or in pan with a baste of butter.
- Make sure squash puree and blistered shishito peppers are warm.
- To plate: spoon the squash puree. Drizzle the charred chili aioli where the scallops will go. Arrange scallops and shishito peppers. Drizzle the kabayaki on the shishito and around the plate.
- In a small mixing bowl make a salad with the shaved easter egg radish, Thai basil chiffonade, salt, and lime juice. Plate to look nice.
Butternut Squash Puree
1 pint peeled medium dice
2 oz. butter, melted
To taste: salt, pepper
Water as needed for blending
- In a mixing bowl lightly butter and season the squash. Place in roasting pan or foil and wrap tight.
- Roast at 375 for about 20 minutes until very tender.
- Place in blender. Turn on low and slowly turn to high. Drizzling water in until it spins. Do not add too much water it needs to be thick.
- Puree until smooth and put into a container to give a final seasoning (salt and pepper to taste) and reserve.
Charred Chili Aioli
3 ea shallots, sliced
6 ea Serrano Chili, remove stem
4 ea Limes zested and juiced
1 Tbsp Coriander seeds, toasted
1/2 Tbsp Cumin Seed, toasted
1/2 cup Blended Oil
4 bch Cilantro
3 cup Mayo
1 1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
1/2 Tbsp Black Pepper
- Fry garlic and shallots in fryer until golden brown, and cool.
- Blanch and shock cilantro, and drain dry.
- Blend coriander and cumin in blender until fine.
- Add remaining ingredients except mayo and blend smooth.
- Add mayo and blend until incorporated.
Kabayaki Sauce (Eel Sauce)
4 cups sake
2 cups mirin
8 cups water
4 cups soy sauce
4 cups sugar
- First put the sake in the pot and cook off all the alcohol.
- Add everything and reduce until syrup for around 2 hours on low.
Blistered Shishito Peppers
- Lightly oil then season 1 1/2 oz shishito peppers. Set a wide saute pan on high and let get hot.
- Set the peppers in the pan evenly and do not move. Let char before tossing.
- When one side is charred lightly toss to move on to other side. let get nice color.
- When evenly blistered remove from pan and let rest. check for seasoning.