Scallop, Shishito, Butternut Squash

4-6 Oz Sea Scallop

2 fl oz brown butter butternut squash puree

1 ½ oz blistered shishito peppers

2 tbsp Charred Chili aioli

1 tbsp kabayaki sauce

To Taste: olive oil, butter, shaved easter egg radish, chiffonade Thai basil, salt, lime juice

Lightly season scallops with a couple drops of olive oil and salt and pepper.

Pan sear for a minute, turn over and finish in oven or in pan with a baste of butter.

Make sure squash puree and blistered shishito peppers are warm.

To plate: spoon the squash puree. Drizzle the charred chili aioli where the scallops will go. Arrange scallops and shishito peppers. Drizzle the kabayaki on the shishito and around the plate.