Scallop, Shishito, Butternut Squash

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

4-6 Oz Sea Scallop
2 fl oz brown butter butternut squash puree
1 ½ oz blistered shishito peppers
2 tbsp Charred Chili aioli
1 tbsp kabayaki sauce

To Taste: olive oil, butter, shaved easter egg radish, chiffonade Thai basil, salt, lime juice

  1. Lightly season scallops with a couple drops of olive oil and salt and pepper.
  2. Pan sear for a minute, turn over and finish in oven or in pan with a baste of butter.
  3. Make sure squash puree and blistered shishito peppers are warm.
  4. To plate: spoon the squash puree. Drizzle the charred chili aioli where the scallops will go. Arrange scallops and shishito peppers. Drizzle the kabayaki on the shishito and around the plate.
  5. In a small mixing bowl make a salad with the shaved easter egg radish, Thai basil chiffonade, salt, and lime juice. Plate to look nice.

Butternut Squash Puree

1 pint peeled medium dice
2 oz.  butter, melted

To taste: salt, pepper
Water as needed for blending

  1. In a mixing bowl lightly butter and season the squash. Place in roasting pan or foil and wrap tight.
  2. Roast at 375 for about 20 minutes until very tender.
  3. Place in blender. Turn on low and slowly turn to high. Drizzling water in until it spins. Do not add too much water it needs to be thick.
  4. Puree until smooth and put into a container to give a final seasoning (salt and pepper to taste) and reserve.

Charred Chili Aioli

3 ea shallots, sliced
6 ea Serrano Chili, remove stem
4 ea Limes zested and juiced
1 Tbsp Coriander seeds, toasted
1/2 Tbsp Cumin Seed, toasted
1/2 cup Blended Oil
4 bch Cilantro
3 cup Mayo
1 1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
1/2 Tbsp Black Pepper

  1. Fry garlic and shallots in fryer until golden brown, and cool.
  2. Blanch and shock cilantro, and drain dry.
  3. Blend coriander and cumin in blender until fine.
  4. Add remaining ingredients except mayo and blend smooth.
  5. Add mayo and blend until incorporated.

Kabayaki Sauce (Eel Sauce)

4 cups sake
2 cups mirin
8 cups water
4 cups soy sauce
4 cups sugar

  1. First put the sake in the pot and cook off all the alcohol.
  2. Add everything and reduce until syrup for around 2 hours on low.

Blistered Shishito Peppers

  1. Lightly oil then season 1 1/2 oz shishito peppers. Set a wide saute pan on high and let get hot.
  2. Set the peppers in the pan evenly and do not move. Let char before tossing.
  3. When one side is charred lightly toss to move on to other side. let get nice color.
  4. When evenly blistered remove from pan and let rest. check for seasoning.