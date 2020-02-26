Expand / Collapse search

Rotisserie Chicken Pasta 

Chef Luke Rogers from Savor in Klyde Warren Park shares the recipe for a delicious pasta dish using rotisserie chicken, carrots, asparagus, pine nuts, pesto, Parmesan and garlic.

4 oz rotisserie chicken (shredded)
4 oz Bucatini pasta/ fettuccine pasta (see below)
0.25 tsp Savor seasoning (see below)
2 oz heirloom carrots
1 tsp garlic, minced
2 oz asparagus
1 tbsp pine nuts
4 oz pesto base
2 oz Parmesan
2 oz heavy cream
2 oz white wine

  • Boil pasta for 3 minutes.
  • Sauté garlic, carrots and asparagus, then add in white wine. Reduce wine by half, add heavy cream. 
  • Add pesto base and rotisserie chicken, then toss all together with pasta noodles. 
  • Finish with Parmesan and pine nuts. 
  • Garnish with diced red peppers, herbs (basil/cilantro).

Savor Seasoning

4 cups kosher salt
2.5 cups black pepper
1 cup powdered onion
1 cup granulated garlic
0.5 cup Spanish paprika
0.25 cup granulated sugar

Pasta Dough

1 large egg, beaten to blend
2 egg yolks
2 cups 0-0 flour 
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt

  • Mix eggs, flour, oil, and salt in the bowl with your hands until a shaggy dough forms.
  • Knead with your hands, continually shaping the dough, about 10 minutes.
  • Cover dough with plastic wrap and let rest at least 1 hour. 
  • Cut and roll as desired. 

Link: savorinklydewarrenpark.com