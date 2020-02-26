Rotisserie Chicken Pasta 

4 oz rotisserie chicken (shredded)

4 oz Bucatini pasta/ fettuccine pasta (see below)

0.25 tsp Savor seasoning (see below)

2 oz heirloom carrots

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 oz asparagus

1 tbsp pine nuts

4 oz pesto base

2 oz Parmesan

2 oz heavy cream

2 oz white wine

Finish with Parmesan and pine nuts.

Add pesto base and rotisserie chicken, then toss all together with pasta noodles.

Sauté garlic, carrots and asparagus, then add in white wine. Reduce wine by half, add heavy cream.

4 cups kosher salt

2.5 cups black pepper

1 cup powdered onion

1 cup granulated garlic

0.5 cup Spanish paprika

0.25 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, beaten to blend

2 egg yolks

2 cups 0-0 flour

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

Mix eggs, flour, oil, and salt in the bowl with your hands until a shaggy dough forms.

Knead with your hands, continually shaping the dough, about 10 minutes.

Cover dough with plastic wrap and let rest at least 1 hour.