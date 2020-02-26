Rotisserie Chicken Pasta
4 oz rotisserie chicken (shredded)
4 oz Bucatini pasta/ fettuccine pasta (see below)
0.25 tsp Savor seasoning (see below)
2 oz heirloom carrots
1 tsp garlic, minced
2 oz asparagus
1 tbsp pine nuts
4 oz pesto base
2 oz Parmesan
2 oz heavy cream
2 oz white wine
- Boil pasta for 3 minutes.
- Sauté garlic, carrots and asparagus, then add in white wine. Reduce wine by half, add heavy cream.
- Add pesto base and rotisserie chicken, then toss all together with pasta noodles.
- Finish with Parmesan and pine nuts.
- Garnish with diced red peppers, herbs (basil/cilantro).
Savor Seasoning
4 cups kosher salt
2.5 cups black pepper
1 cup powdered onion
1 cup granulated garlic
0.5 cup Spanish paprika
0.25 cup granulated sugar
Pasta Dough
1 large egg, beaten to blend
2 egg yolks
2 cups 0-0 flour
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt
- Mix eggs, flour, oil, and salt in the bowl with your hands until a shaggy dough forms.
- Knead with your hands, continually shaping the dough, about 10 minutes.
- Cover dough with plastic wrap and let rest at least 1 hour.
- Cut and roll as desired.
