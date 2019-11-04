Roasted Butternut Squash Chowder
Recipe serves 4-6
3 cups Chicken Stock
1 cup Beef Stock
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup smoked bacon, diced and cooked
1 cup diced onions
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
1 cup diced leeks
2 cups diced roasted butternut squash
1 cup cooked wild rice
1 cup diced sausage
½ cup cream
1 Tbsp. corn starch
- In a saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, onions, leeks, bacon and thyme. Cook stirring until vegetables are soft but not brown.
- Add stock and bay leaf and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add cream and thicken with cornstarch.
- Add squash, wild rice and sausage.
- Simmer until warm and serve.
