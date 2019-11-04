Expand / Collapse search

Roasted Butternut Squash Chowder

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Richard Chamberlain from Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House returns to Good Day to make chowder with roasted butternut squash, wild rice, sausage and leeks.

Recipe serves 4-6
 
3 cups Chicken Stock
1 cup Beef Stock
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup smoked bacon, diced and cooked
1 cup diced onions
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
1 cup diced leeks
2 cups diced roasted butternut squash
1 cup cooked wild rice
1 cup diced sausage
½ cup cream
1 Tbsp. corn starch

  1. In a saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, onions, leeks, bacon and thyme. Cook stirring until vegetables are soft but not brown.
  2. Add stock and bay leaf and simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Add cream and thicken with cornstarch.
  4. Add squash, wild rice and sausage.
  5. Simmer until warm and serve. 

www.chamberlainsseafood.com
www.chamberlainssteakhouse.com