Roasted Banana Cream Pie by Kent Rathbun

ROASTED BANANA CREAM PIES

Prep Time: 60 minutes, Difﬁculty: Easy, Servings: 2 pies

INGREDIENTS FOR THE CRUST:

4 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 ounces butter melted

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

FOR THE BANANA CREAM PIE MIX:

3 pounds cream cheese softened

1 1/2 cups sour cream

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 each bananas roasted

2 cups whipping cream whipped to medium peaks

FOR THE BLUEBERRY COMPOTE:

2 pints of fresh blueberries split in half

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup pomegranate juice

2 tablespoons of corn starch

DIRECTIONS FOR THE SHELL

Advertisement

1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, kosher salt and sugar until evenly incorporated. 2. Press the crumbs into 2 pie dishes until the bottom and sides are evenly distributed. 3. Transfer to a 350 degree oven and bake for 14 to 16 minutes until crust starts to set up. 4 After the crusts set remove from the oven and allow to cool

FOR THE BANANA CREAM PIE MIX

1. Place bananas on a sheet tray and transfer to 350 degree oven and roast bananas until they turn black and soften. 2. Once bananas have softened remove from oven and allow to cool. Once bananas are cool remove the peel and mash the bananas into a chunky puree. Set aside for later use. 3. While bananas are roasting, in a stand mixer add cream cheese, sugar and vanilla and whip on medium speed with the paddle attachment until cream cheese is ﬂuffy. 4. Once cream cheese is ﬂuffy add roasted bananas. Change the paddle to the whip attachment and on medium speed whip in roasted bananas until incorporated. 5. Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl. Clean the stand mixer bowl and return to the mixer. Add whipping cream and whip with the whip attachment until soft to medium peaks develop. 6. Gently fold roasted bananas and whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until incorporated. 7. The mixture is now ready to pipe into tart shells, mason jars or put into a pie shell.

FOR THE BLUEBERRY COMPOTE

1. In a small sauce pan, add half of the blueberries, sugar and pomegranate juice and bring to a boil. 2. Once the blueberries have come to boil, add cornstarch slurry and slightly thicken the sauce. 3. Turn down to a simmer and continue to cook for 5 to 6 minutes. 4 Ones berries have thickened remove from heat and allow to cool 5. After the berries have cooled stir in remaining blueberries and set aside.

FOR THE PIE

1. Fill the pie dishes evenly with the roasted banana pie ﬁlling. 2. Using a large spoon crate a small well in the middle of the banana pie ﬁlling about 1 in deep and 2 inches from the edge of the pie. 3. Fill the well with the blueberry pie ﬁlling. Then transfer the pies to the refrigerator and chill before serving