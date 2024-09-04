Recipe: Steak Frites with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce
September is National Bourbon Month, and it's not just for drinking.
Chef Nick Walker from Whiskey Cake stopped by the Good Day Studios to show how to incorporate bourbon into your cooking.
Whiskey Cake has locations in Plano and Irving, with a new location opening in Fort Worth next month.
Steak Frites with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce Recipe
Steak - 8 oz to 12 oz (Pick one)
- Flat Iron Steak
- NY Strip Steak
- Boneless Ribeye
Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons green peppercorns in brine
- 1/2 cup of bourbon
- 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
- 1 quart beef stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves
Instructions
- Heat oil over medium heat in a sauce pan
- Add chopped garlic and peppercorns
- Sauté for 3 minutes, until garlic is cooked
- Remove pan from heat and deglaze with bourbon
- Place back on heat carefully, bourbon will light on fire so be careful and give space from your face
- Cook for 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half
- Add beef stock and mustard. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half
- Slowly add cream while whisking sauce to incorporate and return to a simmer, reduce by half.
- Remove from heat and add thyme