Recipe: Steak Frites with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

September is National Bourbon Month, and it's not just for drinking.

Chef Nick Walker from Whiskey Cake stopped by the Good Day Studios to show how to incorporate bourbon into your cooking.

Whiskey Cake has locations in Plano and Irving, with a new location opening in Fort Worth next month.

Steak Frites with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce Recipe

Steak - 8 oz to 12 oz (Pick one)

Flat Iron Steak

NY Strip Steak

Boneless Ribeye

Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce Ingredients

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons green peppercorns in brine

1/2 cup of bourbon

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 quart beef stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves

Instructions

Heat oil over medium heat in a sauce pan

Add chopped garlic and peppercorns

Sauté for 3 minutes, until garlic is cooked

Remove pan from heat and deglaze with bourbon

Place back on heat carefully, bourbon will light on fire so be careful and give space from your face

Cook for 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half

Add beef stock and mustard. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half

Slowly add cream while whisking sauce to incorporate and return to a simmer, reduce by half.

Remove from heat and add thyme





