Pumpkin spiced bread pudding topped with praline pecans and whiskey sauce

If you're trying to figure out what to bring to your next holiday gathering, this recipe may help.

Chef Sheldon Vielma with the Common Table says it will spice up any get-together.

Pumpkin Spiced Bread Pudding

Serves 12

1½ cups milk

½ pound butter (2 butter sticks = ½ pounds)

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

5 whole eggs

1 cup pumpkin purée

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

14 brioche bread cut into 3/4-inch slices, then cut into 3/4-inch cubes (10 cups)

Grease a 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with a stick of butter. In a heavy 3-quart saucepan, heat the 1½ cups of milk, ½ cup granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and salt to simmering over medium heat, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a wire whisk; add pumpkin purée and ¾ packed brown sugar. Stir the blend into the hot mixture with a whisk; gently combine the bread cubes and then pour all the combined ingredients into the greased baking dish.

Cube 2nd stick of butter and place atop the mixture in the baking dish. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Heat the oven to 325 °F. Bake 50 minutes or until the top is puffed and light golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes.

Garnish with ½ cup of Praline Pecans and Whiskey Butter.

Praline Pecans and Whiskey Butter

4 tablespoons butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons whiskey

Cream the butter and sugar together; blend in the beaten egg.

Put the mixture on top of a double boiler over gently boiling water and stir until thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in the whiskey.

Spoon warm sauce over the pudding and serve.

LINK: thecommontablecraigranch.com