Quick and easy fish recipe with a lemon butter sauce

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Recipe: Sole Meuniere

Chef Graham Elliot shares the recipe for a dinner in a snap. It's a dish from his new Fort Worth restaurant Le Margot.

DALLAS - You may have seen him on the FOX series MasterChef. Now you can see Chef Graham Elliot in North Texas too while he heads up culinary operations for a local restaurant.

He's sharing the recipe for dinner in a snap, plus some special French techniques. It's a dish from his new Fort Worth restaurant – Le Margot.

Sole Meuniere

Ingredients:

  • Sole (Dover or lemon) x 6 oz filet
  • Flour x 1/2 c
  • Butter x half stick
  • Capers x 1 tbsp
  • Lemon juice (half lemon)
  • Chopped parsley x 1 tbsp

Instructions:

Dust sole filet in flour. 

In a medium-warm pan, add butter and allow to slowly bubble. 

Add sole to pan and sauté for 3 minutes then flip over. 

Cook for another 3 minutes then remove fish. 

Add lemon, caper and herbs and to pan and stir. 

Spoon butter sauce mixture over the sole and serve with lemon wedge. 

More Info: www.lemargottx.com