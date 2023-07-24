Quick and easy fish recipe with a lemon butter sauce
DALLAS - You may have seen him on the FOX series MasterChef. Now you can see Chef Graham Elliot in North Texas too while he heads up culinary operations for a local restaurant.
He's sharing the recipe for dinner in a snap, plus some special French techniques. It's a dish from his new Fort Worth restaurant – Le Margot.
Sole Meuniere
Ingredients:
- Sole (Dover or lemon) x 6 oz filet
- Flour x 1/2 c
- Butter x half stick
- Capers x 1 tbsp
- Lemon juice (half lemon)
- Chopped parsley x 1 tbsp
Instructions:
Dust sole filet in flour.
In a medium-warm pan, add butter and allow to slowly bubble.
Add sole to pan and sauté for 3 minutes then flip over.
Cook for another 3 minutes then remove fish.
Add lemon, caper and herbs and to pan and stir.
Spoon butter sauce mixture over the sole and serve with lemon wedge.
More Info: www.lemargottx.com