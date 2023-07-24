Quick and easy fish recipe with a lemon butter sauce

You may have seen him on the FOX series MasterChef. Now you can see Chef Graham Elliot in North Texas too while he heads up culinary operations for a local restaurant.

He's sharing the recipe for dinner in a snap, plus some special French techniques. It's a dish from his new Fort Worth restaurant – Le Margot.

Sole Meuniere

Ingredients:

Sole (Dover or lemon) x 6 oz filet

Flour x 1/2 c

Butter x half stick

Capers x 1 tbsp

Lemon juice (half lemon)

Chopped parsley x 1 tbsp

Instructions:

Dust sole filet in flour.

In a medium-warm pan, add butter and allow to slowly bubble.

Add sole to pan and sauté for 3 minutes then flip over.

Cook for another 3 minutes then remove fish.

Add lemon, caper and herbs and to pan and stir.

Spoon butter sauce mixture over the sole and serve with lemon wedge.

More Info: www.lemargottx.com