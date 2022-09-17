Quesa-birria By Uncle Julio's

5 lbs. Beef Chuck, cubed

½ lb. Tomatoes

½ cup Cholula

2 oz. Dried New Mexico Red Chiles

2 oz. Yellow Onions, peeled

1.5 Tbsp. Red Vinegar

1/8 oz. Cilantro, chopped

1.5 tsp. Granulated Garlic

1.5 tsp. Black Pepper

2 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

½ bottle Mexican Beer

3 cups Hot Water

(Step 1)

1. Set up large stock pot on stove, then add cubed Beef Chuck.

2. Place Tomatoes, Cholula, New Mexico peppers, onions, red vinegar, chopped cilantro, garlic, black pepper and kosher salt into blender and blend until smooth.

3. Add blended mixture, beer, and water to stock pot and stir, then heat on high heat and bring to a simmer.

4. Once a simmer has been reached, move burner too low to medium heat and allow to simmer for 4 to 4 1⁄2 hours, until cooking liquid is reduced by 2/3.

5. Remove beef from stock pot and place into a casserole dish, then pour remaining liquid into a bowl for later.

6. Mash meat with a potato masher and remove any large chunks of fat and discard.

7. Add half of the reserve liquid back to the shredded beef and allow to sit for a short time.



Corn Tortillas

Monterrey jack cheese (shredded)

Beef and remaining liquid (from recipe above)

Preparation:

(Step 2)

1. Heat a cast iron pan or griddle pan on medium heat. (oil pan before heating to minimize sticking.)

2. Place tortillas on to pan, then add cheese and shredded beef.

3. Once cheese begins to melt, fold tortilla over on top of itself.

4. Using a pastry brush, brush the reserved broth (from cooking) over the top half of the tortilla

5. Flip quesa-birria over then brush the other side with broth and cook.

6. Flip over again and allow to cook for 15 to 20 more seconds.

7. Serve quesa-birria with the remaining cooking broth in a bowl for dipping.

NOTE: You can also add lime, chopped onion, and chopped cilantro for additional flavor and texture.

