Ryan Oruch from Seabreeze Fish Market & Grill shares a recipe that highlights the flavors of the season.

Pumpkin Crusted Flounder with a Pomegranate Balsamic Sauce

1 6 oz portion fresh flounder

½ c. All purpose flour

1 egg, beaten



1 c. grated fresh pumpkin

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

2 tablespoon minced shallots

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon pomegranate juice

1/8 tsp. honey

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Salt

Pepper

Saute shallots in 1 tbsp olive oil. Add balsamic, pomegranate juice and honey and bring to a boil. Reduce slightly. Remove sauce from heat and strain out shallot solids.

Salt and pepper the flounder. Dredge one side lightly in AP flour. Follow up by coating in egg. Finally, press pumpkin into the egg coated surface.

Heat a skillet over high heat. Add remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil. When shimmering, add fish, pumpkin side down. Do not move the fish, and cook for 3-3 ½ minutes until the pumpkin is golden brown. Flip gently, and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes.

Remove from heat and place pumpkin side up. Drizzle with balsamic pomegranate glaze and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Finish with cracked black pepper.

