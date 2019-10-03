Pork Long-Bone Rib Chop with Fig BBQ Sauce
Fig BBQ Sauce
2 oz Vegetable Oil
1 each Yellow Onion, diced
1 each Jalapeno, deseed and small dice
1 Tbsp Garlic, minced
½ tsp Crushed Chipotle Pepper
2 cup Ketchup
½ cup Honey
½ cup Soy Sauce
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
½ tsp Dry Mustard Powder
½ tsp Ground Ginger
½ tsp Ground Black Pepper
½ tsp Ground Cinnamon
1 tsp Dry Thyme
½ tsp Worcestershire Powder
¼ cup Brown Sugar
1 cup H2O
¼ cup Dried Figs, rough chopped
- In a large saucepan place the oil, onion, jalapeno, garlic and chipotle peppers and sauté on medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onion are translucent. Stirring the vegetables as it cooks.
- Now we add the rest of the ingredients, low the heat to a low simmer. Cook for about 60 minutes stirring every once in a while. Take off the heat and using your handheld immersion blender puree until smooth. Reserve the sauce for later.
Fennel, Apple and Blue Cheese Slaw
1 each Red Onion, cut in half
2 each Fennel Bulbs, cleaned and stemmed
1 each Granny Smith Apple, cut into quarters and cored
1 cup Vegetable Oil
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
¾ cup Honey
2 tsp Kosher Salt
½ tsp Ground Black Pepper
½ Cup Maytag Blue Cheese
1 Tbsp Parsley, fine chopped
- Slice all the vegetables on a handheld slicer very thin and place into a large bowl.
- In another bowl mix all your wet ingredients, oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt and black pepper.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables and let sit for an hour in the refrigerator.
- Pour off the extra liquid and toss with the blue cheese and parsley. Reserve the slaw for later.
Porkchops
4 each Pork Long Bone Rib Chop, around 12-14 oz
Kosher Salt
Fresh Ground Black Pepper
- Season the pork chop with the salt and pepper and grill the meat to the desired temperature and let rest for 5 minutes.
- For service place a small portion of slaw mixture on a plate, rest the pork on the slaw mixture and pour some of the sauce over the pork chop. Enjoy!