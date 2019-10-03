Expand / Collapse search

Pork Long-Bone Rib Chop with Fig BBQ Sauce 

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Brian Olenjack from Bird Cafe stops by Good Day to share a great fall recipe that includes apples and figs.

Fig BBQ Sauce

2 oz  Vegetable Oil
1 each Yellow Onion, diced
1 each Jalapeno, deseed and small dice
1 Tbsp Garlic, minced
½ tsp Crushed Chipotle Pepper

2 cup Ketchup
½ cup Honey
½ cup Soy Sauce
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
½ tsp Dry Mustard Powder
½ tsp Ground Ginger
½ tsp Ground Black Pepper
½ tsp Ground Cinnamon
1 tsp Dry Thyme
½ tsp Worcestershire Powder
¼ cup Brown Sugar
1 cup H2O
¼ cup Dried Figs, rough chopped

  1. In a large saucepan place the oil, onion, jalapeno, garlic and chipotle peppers and sauté on medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onion are translucent. Stirring the vegetables as it cooks.
  2. Now we add the rest of the ingredients, low the heat to a low simmer. Cook for about 60 minutes stirring every once in a while. Take off the heat and using your handheld immersion blender puree until smooth. Reserve the sauce for later.

Fennel, Apple and Blue Cheese Slaw

1 each Red Onion, cut in half
2 each Fennel Bulbs, cleaned and stemmed
1 each Granny Smith Apple, cut into quarters and cored

1 cup Vegetable Oil
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
¾ cup Honey
2 tsp Kosher Salt
½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

½ Cup Maytag Blue Cheese 
1 Tbsp Parsley, fine chopped

  1. Slice all the vegetables on a handheld slicer very thin and place into a large bowl.
  2. In another bowl mix all your wet ingredients, oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt and black pepper. 
  3. Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables and let sit for an hour in the refrigerator.
  4. Pour off the extra liquid and toss with the blue cheese and parsley. Reserve the slaw for later.

Porkchops

4 each  Pork Long Bone Rib Chop, around 12-14 oz 
Kosher Salt
Fresh Ground Black Pepper

  1. Season the pork chop with the salt and pepper and grill the meat to the desired temperature and let rest for 5 minutes.
  2. For service place a small portion of slaw mixture on a plate, rest the pork on the slaw mixture and pour some of the sauce over the pork chop. Enjoy!     