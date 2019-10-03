Pork Long-Bone Rib Chop with Fig BBQ Sauce 

In a large saucepan place the oil, onion, jalapeno, garlic and chipotle peppers and sauté on medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onion are translucent. Stirring the vegetables as it cooks.

Now we add the rest of the ingredients, low the heat to a low simmer. Cook for about 60 minutes stirring every once in a while. Take off the heat and using your handheld immersion blender puree until smooth. Reserve the sauce for later.