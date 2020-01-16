Pecan Crusted Redfish with Crab and Brown Butter
* Serves 2
2 fillets of red fish,6-8 ounces each (also called red drum)
2 ounces jumbo lump crab meat
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup chopped pecan pieces
1 1/2 tablespoons additional butter
1 lemon
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning blend
- Rinse the redfish well with cold water, then pat dry with paper towels.
- Combine the Creole seasonings with the pecan pieces and scatter evenly on a dinner plate. Press the filets into the pecan mixture and press down to help the coating stick. Only apply the nuts to one side.
- Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and olive oil to a large nonstick pan and gently heat together just until the butter begins to froth and bubble. Add in the fish, pecan-side down and cook over medium just until the pecans begin to brown.
- Turn the fish gently with a slotted spatula and continue to cook on the other side until the filets are cooked through. Remove the fish and place on a warm plate.
- In the same pan, add additional butter and cook on high until the butter just starts to brown, then add in the crab meat.
- Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon and pour over the fish with a touch of parsley for garnish.