Pecan Crusted Redfish with Crab and Brown Butter

Updated 23 mins ago
Chef Jon Bonell returns to Good Day to make a pecan-crusted redfish dish. He's taking part in a special edition of restaurant week this winter in Tarrant County.

* Serves 2

2 fillets of red fish,6-8 ounces each (also called red drum)
2 ounces jumbo lump crab meat
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup chopped pecan pieces
1 1/2 tablespoons additional butter
1 lemon
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning blend

  1. Rinse the redfish well with cold water, then pat dry with paper towels.
  2. Combine the Creole seasonings with the pecan pieces and scatter evenly on a dinner plate. Press the filets into the pecan mixture and press down to help the coating stick. Only apply the nuts to one side.
  3. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and olive oil to a large nonstick pan and gently heat together just until the butter begins to froth and bubble. Add in the fish, pecan-side down and cook over medium just until the pecans begin to brown.
  4. Turn the fish gently with a slotted spatula and continue to cook on the other side until the filets are cooked through. Remove the fish and place on a warm plate.  
  5. In the same pan, add additional butter and cook on high until the butter just starts to brown, then add in the crab meat.  
  6. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon and pour over the fish with a touch of parsley for garnish. 

Link: 360westmagazine.com/winter-restaurant-week/