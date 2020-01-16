Pecan Crusted Redfish with Crab and Brown Butter

* Serves 2

2 fillets of red fish,6-8 ounces each (also called red drum)

2 ounces jumbo lump crab meat

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup chopped pecan pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons additional butter

1 lemon

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning blend

Rinse the redfish well with cold water, then pat dry with paper towels.

Combine the Creole seasonings with the pecan pieces and scatter evenly on a dinner plate. Press the filets into the pecan mixture and press down to help the coating stick. Only apply the nuts to one side.

Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and olive oil to a large nonstick pan and gently heat together just until the butter begins to froth and bubble. Add in the fish, pecan-side down and cook over medium just until the pecans begin to brown.

Turn the fish gently with a slotted spatula and continue to cook on the other side until the filets are cooked through. Remove the fish and place on a warm plate.

In the same pan, add additional butter and cook on high until the butter just starts to brown, then add in the crab meat.