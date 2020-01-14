Parents who bought Infants’ Tylenol may be entitled to cash from $6.3 million settlement

People who bought Infants’ Tylenol over the past five years might get money back. But FOX 4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello said there are some things you need to know to get your share of the settlement.

Johnson and Johnson, which admits no wrongdoing, will create a fund of up to about $6.3 million to settle claims that the packaging for Infants’ Tylenol is misleading and tricks customers into believing it is somehow specially formulated for infants.

In reality, Infants’ Tylenol has the same concentration of liquid acetaminophen as Children’s Tylenol but costs more.

J&J said despite identical ingredients, the two medicines are distinct products and points specifically to the additional safety features included with Infants’ Tylenol such as the dosing syringe.

Never the less, the company is setting the cash aside for consumers and, according to the settlement website, will use “reasonably diligent efforts” to modify the packaging of Infants’ Tylenol to better educate consumers that it contains the same concentration of liquid acetaminophen as the children’s variety.

There is no mention that J&J will lower the price moving forward.

Consumers are eligible for the settlement if they purchased the product between Oct. 3, 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020. No proof of purchase is necessary but claims must be filed by mid-April.

The cap is about $15 for each consumer who qualifies.

www.infantstylenolsettlement.com

