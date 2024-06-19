Berry Chop Salad and Dragonfruit Basil-ade from Original ChopShop
article
Original ChopShop, which has several locations around DFW, has new summer menu items available through August 25.
Karissa Threadgill stopped by the Good Day studio to show how you can make some of the items yourself.
Berry Chop Salad
- Salad Mix 5.5 oz
- Arugula .5 oz
- Strawberries, diced 1/2 cup
- Blueberries, 1/4 cup
- Golden raisins 2 TBSP
- Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette 2 oz-v (Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Lemon Zest, Garlic Powder, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Strawberries, Honey, Olive Oil, Basil)
- Smoked Almonds, chopped 1TBSP
- Goat Cheese, crumbled 2 TBSP
Dragonfruit Basil-ade
- Fresh Lemonade, 1 Gallon
- Apple Cider Juice, 1 Gallon
- Frozen, Dragonfruit (Pitaya), 2 Packs
- Herbs/Basil, 1 Cup