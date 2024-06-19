Berry Chop Salad and Dragonfruit Basil-ade from Original ChopShop

article

Original ChopShop, which has several locations around DFW, has new summer menu items available through August 25.

Karissa Threadgill stopped by the Good Day studio to show how you can make some of the items yourself.

Berry Chop Salad

Salad Mix 5.5 oz

Arugula .5 oz

Strawberries, diced 1/2 cup

Blueberries, 1/4 cup

Golden raisins 2 TBSP

Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette 2 oz-v (Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Lemon Zest, Garlic Powder, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Strawberries, Honey, Olive Oil, Basil)

Smoked Almonds, chopped 1TBSP

Goat Cheese, crumbled 2 TBSP

Dragonfruit Basil-ade