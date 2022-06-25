Off-the-Cob Creamed Corn from Silver Fox



12 ears fresh corn, shucked, boiled until tender and then cut off the cob

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1 ½ cup milk

2 Tbs. sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. white pepper

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. accent seasoning

½ tsp. granulated garlic

½ tsp. thyme



Roux: 4 oz. Salted butter and 1 Tbs. flour



In a large stockpot, combine the first ten ingredients. Slowly bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and allow to simmer for three minutes. In a separate saucepan, bring the butter to popping. Stir in the flour. Add butter-and-flour mixture to the simmering corn. Allow to simmer for three minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep warm until serving. Serves Twelve.

