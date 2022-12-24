

The Rose Table’s New Year's Eve Brownie

2/3 cup dark cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup semisweet chocolate chip

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

3 large farm fresh eggs

Amaretto whipped cream, recipe follows

For the clock: cocoa powder, clock stencil

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9″ x 9″ square metal pan.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dark cocoa powder, sugars, salt, flour, and chocolate chips.

3. Add the vegetable oil, bourbon, eggs, and vanilla extract, mixing just until combined.

4. Spoon the batter into prepared pan.

5. Bake the brownies and beginning checking for doneness at 20 to 25 minutes. You want these really fudge-y so don’t over bake them! Pull out when a toothpick comes out clean.

6. Remove the brownies from the oven and let cool completely before cutting into rounds with a biscuit cutter.

7. Set a clock stencil in the center of a dessert plate. Spoon cocoa powder into a small sieve. Hover sieve about 8″ or so above the dessert plate and gently tap the sieve to sprinkle cocoa powder over the stencil. Go around the outer edges in a circle to get every number. Once around is plenty – too little cocoa powder looks better than too much! Gently lift up the stencil and voila, a cocoa powder clock!

8. Set brownie rounds on top of cocoa powder clocks and pipe on amaretto whipped cream.



Amaretto Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp amaretto

1. Beat heavy cream with a metal whisk in a metal bowl until it starts to thicken. Add powdered sugar and amaretto and continue to beat until soft peaks form. Do not over mix. Refrigerate until ready to use.

