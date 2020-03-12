Molten Meatballs Recipe:

Ingredients:

64 oz Milk

30 oz Gluten Free Bread Crumbs

10 lbs Wagyu Beef

2 oz Kosher Salt

4 Eggs

20 oz Grated Parmesan

28 oz Yellow Onions (finely diced)

3 oz Garlic Cloves (finely diced)

1 oz Fresh Rosemary (finely chopped)

½ oz Fresh Oregano (finely chopped)

½ oz Fresh Sage (finely chopped)

4 oz Fresh Parsley (finely chopped)

2.5 oz Roasted Ragu

Fresh Mozzarella

Grana Padano

4 pieces of Italian baguette



Start with one mixing bowl containing gluten free bread crumbs and milk.

In another mixing bowl, combine our wagyu beef and kosher salt and mix thoroughly.

In another mixing bowl, combine our eggs and grated parmesan and mix thoroughly.

Add the yellow onions, garlic cloves, rosemary, sage and parsley to the egg mixture.

Combine the herbs, onions, garlic and egg mixture to the wagyu beef and mix thoroughly.

Add the milk and gluten free bread crumbs to the wagyu beef and lightly mix until well combined.

Double line 2 sheet trays with wax paper pan liners then spray with pan spray.

Weigh and form 2 oz meatballs then place on wax paper lined trays.

Cook at 300 degrees for 10 minutes then flip and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Once cooked, place 4 Wagyu beef meatballs in a large bowl with 2.5 oz Roasted Ragu.

Add Paula’s Fresh Mozzarella and grated Grana Padano.

Cook for an additional 4 minutes, until the cheese on the meatballs are spotted with golden brown.

Take 4 pieces of an Italian baguette and cut ¾” thick by 6” long. Brush both sides with olive oil. Place these on the plate next to the meatballs once removed from oven.